The Eras Tour might have officially ended in December 2024, but the 2025 Oscars was proof that Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour is never truly over. At the Academy Awards on March 2, so many Eras Tour dancers — including Jan Ravnik, Sydney Moss, Sam McWilliams, Taylor Banks, and Tori Evans — made surprise appearances during the broadcast’s musical performances. Swifties were unprepared for the callback to the Eras Tour, taking to X (formerly called Twitter) and Threads to celebrate their favorite dancers’ cameos.

During the show, Margaret Qualley danced alongside several Eras Tour dancers in a James Bond tribute — and fans were quick to note the familiar faces. “U know ur chronically online when you recognize eras tour dancers in the background at the oscars,” one fan wrote on X during the show. “Omg it’s Margaret and like half the eras tour dancers Swifties,” another wrote about the dance on Threads.

Ravnik, one of the most popular of Swift’s dancers, was the first to be spotted. “omg jan??? I love seeing an eras tour dancer on an award show lmao,” one fan wrote on X. “Watching the Oscars and shouted “that’s Taylor Swift’s dancer, he was on the Eras Tour!” When I saw Jan Ravnik 😂,” one fan posted on Threads. “SUCH A GAG!!! jan and margaret dancing together, a duo i’ve never expected to see, just wow,” another Swiftie shared on X.

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Some even compared it to seeing Kam Saunders, another popular Eras Tour dancer, during Chappell Roan’s Grammys performance in February. “JAN PERFORMING AT THE OSCARS! KAM PERFORMED AT THE GRAMMYS! oh how the eras tour will never truly be over,” one Swiftie tweeted.

Qualley wasn’t the only one to perform with the Eras Tour dancers. Some also accompanied Lisa and Conan O’Brien’s songs. TL;DR, the only thing missing was an appearance from Swift herself (especially considering Jack Antonoff was in the crowd, too). Regardless, Swifties were excited about the tour throwback. “Am I the only one that can recognize Taylor Swift’s ERAS TOUR DANCERS at the Oscars right now? 😂,” one wrote on Threads. Another fan summed it up, “just saw jan from the eras tour dancing at the oscars. love seeing them in other places.”