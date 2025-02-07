Leave it to Chappell Roan to deliver one of the fieriest moments at this year’s Grammys. Upon winning the Best New Artist trophy, Roan used her acceptance speech to call out record labels for not doing enough to support their artists. Particularly, Roan advocated for labels to provide a livable wage and healthcare for newer musicians, citing her own financial struggles when she was just starting out.

As you might imagine, the rallying cry was not too well-received by record executives, one of whom responded to it with a scathing op-ed. Jeff Rabhan, a former music manager and and label founder, criticized Roan’s speech as “uninformed” and “hackneyed” in a Feb. 5 screed published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Never one to back down from the haters, Roan responded to Rabhan’s diatribe with a challenge. “Wanna match me $25k to donate to struggling dropped artists?” she wrote in a Feb. 7 Instagram story, screenshotting Rabhan’s article and tagging him.

“Mr. Rabhan I love how in the article you said ‘put your money where your mouth is’ Genius !!! Let’s link and build together and see if you can do the same,” she followed up.

Roan promised that she will inform her fans how this venture unfolds: “Will keep everyone updated on the much awaited response! And I will show the receipts of the donations.”

“In the meantime, here are some artists that deserve more love and a bigger platform,” Roan continued, highlighting Hemlocke Springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again, and Baby Storme in subsequent story posts.

Clearly, Roan isn’t just here to talk the talk when it comes to helping under-the-radar musicians get the compensation they deserve, and she’s willing to pay up herself if it means label execs will open their wallets.