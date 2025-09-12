Taylor Frankie Paul is officially the Bachelorette, and her ex Dakota Mortensen is weighing in on the announcement. Mortensen and Paul’s rocky romance was explored throughout Seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The duo — who share one child together — ended their on-and-off-again relationship in the spring. Now, it seems like their romance is well and truly over, as Paul gears up to hand out roses on The Bachelorette.

Paul went on Call Her Daddy on Sept. 10 to make the announcement, and during the interview, she revealed that Mortensen did not know she was going to be the Bachelorette and hinted at him finding out with the rest of the world. “I have not confirmed it with him. So I don't know if he knows or if he knew I had the opportunity,” she told host Alex Cooper.

On Sept. 11, Mortensen reacted to the announcement on TikTok. For his video, Mortensen took a cue from his ex. Way before Paul got cast, she posted a TikTok to the the viral sound of Lindsay Lohan describing her search for love. She wrote alongside the June video, “Sending this in for my chance as the next bachelorette.” (Since the announcement, the original video has only gotten more traction.)

Mortensen posted a TikTok using the same viral sound from Lohan, writing in the video, “Is this how it works to be the next Bachelor?” Mortensen clarified his feelings on the situation in the caption, “It’s a joke... everyone relax. Lol that being said I am happy for Tay and I hope she finds happiness.” He added the bandaged heart and hand heart emojis to the post.

In June, Paul opened up about her relationship with Mortensen, telling Elite Daily, “Right now, we’re individually trying to work on ourselves and learn to co-parent as best as we can. We’re working on ourselves because clearly it wasn’t working together. That’s where we stand now.”

“I do feel like Dakota is a great guy. I just don’t think we’re great for each other,” Paul added at the time.