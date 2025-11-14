Miranda Hope is finally an official MomTok member, even though she had to endure a lot of stonewalling and accusations to get there. In Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the MomTok members are skeptical of where Miranda stands, since she still has friendships with the group’s nemeses (and former members) Demi Engemann and Whitney Leavitt. They even suspect her of being a mole at one point. Although the group eventually gets past that, the question of who the mole may be is never really answered. But Miranda knows the truth.

Miranda confirms to Elite Daily the mole drama “was very much real,” as MomTok devolved into chaos after persona non grata Demi somehow learned of Jessi Ngatikaura’s affair scandal despite everybody claiming to have cut communication with Demi. Miranda was initially blamed as the only MomTok outsider, but that theory didn’t add up, since she didn’t even know about Jessi’s situation. The drama moved on, but Miranda thinks she knows how the leak got out.

“I don't think there was any one person,” Miranda says, adding that it’s impossible to keep big secrets among the show’s cast. “There's just always circulating talk within the group. I think that's what ended up happening there, and it’s a continuous thing. In any big friend groups, that just tends to happen.”

Even after the women had moved on from the mole drama, it took a surprisingly long time for them to finally welcome Miranda into MomTok. She admits it was really starting to affect her to be kept at arm’s length for so long.

“I was for sure getting to my wit's end with it,” Miranda says. But in the aftermath of Season 3, she is currently very happy with where she stands as an official MomTok member. “I feel very much a part of the group now,” she says. “I feel very accepted by all the women.”