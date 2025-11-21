Marciano Responds To Demi’s Assault Claim After Mormon Wives Season 3

Marciano Brunette is responding to Demi Engemann’s allegation that he “sexually assaulted” her when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast visited the Vanderpump Villa set in the summer of 2024 for a crossover episode. Engemann claimed that Brunette grabbed her butt twice without consent. In a statement, Brunette called the allegations “entirely false.”

“I want to be absolutely clear: I am taking this matter extremely seriously,” Marciano told People on Nov. 20. “This is the most difficult situation I have ever faced, and the allegations against me are not only entirely false but profoundly damaging. I remain committed to addressing this issue fully and transparently.”

According to the Vanderpump Villa star, Hulu cleared him of any wrongdoing after looking over footage. “I can’t say too much but let’s just say that everything was looked over and I was a thousand percent cleared of it,” he told Newsweek a day earlier. “I think everything was looked at from a production standpoint.” Hulu has not responded to Marciano’s statement.

On Nov. 19, Engemann’s rep spoke to Newsweek, telling the outlet, “By definition, sexual assault is any nonconsensual sexual act or contact. As a woman, it distresses me that what happened to Demi is being minimized. You cannot believe the lies from a known liar.”

In Season 3 of Mormon Wives, Engemann was open about her claims against Brunette, but MomTok had questions about the situation. Specifically, they asked why Engemann stayed in touch with him after the alleged assault occurred — even introducing him to her daughter over FaceTime.

“Everyone is going to handle these kinds of situations different. You never deserve unwanted touch,” Engemann told her castmates. “No matter what it looks like, no matter what your relationship was like before or after, unwanted touch is unwanted touch.”

In a different scene, she told Whitney Leavitt, “I was either sexually assaulted or I wasn’t. And the answer is that I was.”

The Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion — which teases ongoing drama between Engemann and the rest of the cast — will drop on Hulu on Dec. 4.