MomTok is about to be shaken up like never before with the help of an iconic reality TV personality. The Season 3 reunion for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be hosted by none other than Stassi Schroeder, the controversial Vanderpump Rules star who has a very interesting connection to this season’s main drama. And as the newly released trailer teases, things are about to get pretty out of hand.

The Mormon Wives Season 3 trailer shows Schroeder questioning Jessi Ngatikaura about her affair with Marciano Brunette, with Jessi remarking that she regrets not fully breaking things off with her husband Jordan before cheating on him. The details of Jessi and Marciano’s dalliance — and exactly how sexual it was — were a central point of contention throughout Season 3, and Schroeder’s role in the reunion promises to shed some new light on the situation. Schroeder herself has worked with Marciano on Vanderpump Villa Season 2, and witnessed how he interacted with the Mormon Wives cast firsthand as a part of their crossover episode.

The rest of the trailer reveals glimpses at heated fights, almost all of which revolve around Demi Engemann, who was easily the most controversial figure in Season 3. Demi famously did not attend Season 2’s reunion, so she’s got a lot to answer for this time. The trailer ends with Demi in tears as she walks away, saying “I want to go home.”

Schroeder stepping in to host Season 3’s reunion is a notably shake-up. Mormon Wives had its first reunion special after Season 2, which was hosted by The Bachelor star Nick Viall. A couple months ago, Viall confirmed he would not be returning as the reunion host on the Sept. 9 episode of his The Viall Files podcast

“Sadly, though, I won’t be hosting the Season 3 reunion. I’m sad because I love those women. I love that show and it was great to be a part of it,” Viall said at the time. He hinted that the reason he wasn’t asked back is because he’s hosting the upcoming dating show Age of Attraction for competing streamer Netflix.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 reunion will drop on Hulu on Dec. 4.