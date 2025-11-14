MomTok has a problem, and her name is Demi Engemann. In Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Demi is on the outs with pretty much everyone. Along with finding herself in the middle of Jessi Ngatikaura’s affair controversy, Demi had multiple blowups with Layla Taylor at various influencer events, and ended up in a heated conflict with Miranda Hope while doing press. Now that all the chaos has aired, Layla and Miranda are telling Elite Daily about their current relationships with Demi.

For Layla, the past several months have been all about remaining “cordial” with Demi to avoid repeating the public fights they had in professional settings. “We work together and I'm going to see her frequently in the same spaces, and I don't want to work with hostility,” Layla says. “It makes the work environment more challenging than it already is. So I’m trying to just coexist; I would prefer that to creating tension and being uncomfortable.”

While Layla’s disagreements with Demi mostly had to do with defending her friend Jessi, Miranda and Demi’s back-and-forth was more personal. Towards the end of Season 3, Miranda confronted Demi for claiming her ex-husband Chase McWhorter “shoved” her at a Halloween party, which she felt painted him in an unfairly cruel light.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ensuing argument frayed any lasting closeness between the two, although Miranda echoes Layla’s statement about trying to keep the calm around Demi now.

“We've spoken a little bit, but I think that right now, keeping her at arm's length is definitely better,” Miranda says. “I have my reservations about her for sure, but at the same time, I still have empathy. I know that she gets a lot of hate online, and I never want to contribute to that. I don't wish any ill will upon her at all, and we'll see what the future holds, but that's kind of where I'm at right now.”