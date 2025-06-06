At the start of Season 2, Taylor Frankie Paul was resistant to trust her new Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate, Miranda McWhorter. The former best friends were at the center of a swinging scandal that rocked MomTok back in 2022. But Paul’s decision to go public with the story on social media put an end to her friendship with McWhorter, who denied her participation at the time. Now, it sounds like their connection is back on track.

According to Paul, McWhorter is the person from MomTok she feels closest to these days. “We live the closest to each other, so we carpool. We voice memo, too,” she says. “At the end of the night, we check in with each other, like ‘Hey, how’s it going? What are you doing? Are you cleaning? Are you listening to an audiobook?’ Whatever it is to make each other not feel so alone.”

Things haven’t always been so friendly between them. When McWhorter joined the cast of Mormon Wives, Paul was hesitant to welcome her back, worrying that she still had not taken “accountability” for her role in the controversy since she’d publicly denied being involved. But as the season went on, McWhorter did admit to her participation — plus, she opened up about feeling hurt when her then-husband Chase McWhorter confessed his feelings for Paul. According to McWhorter, it was that “betrayal” that prompted her to take space from her former best friend.

Hulu

Since hashing all that out in Episode 3, their friendship has only grown stronger. “We’re kind of in — I hate to say it — but this fight-or-flight survival mode. We’re newly single moms, our lives are on TV for everyone to judge, and there’s a lot of anxiety that comes with that,” Paul says. “We’re in the same phase of life, including Layla [Taylor] as well.”

Paul has maintained good relationships with most of the friend group, excluding some lingering tension with Demi Engemann and Whitney Leavitt. “I’m close to a lot of them in different ways. We’re all on break from filming, so I’m not seeing any of them right now anyways,” she adds. “But recently, the one I’ve talked to the most is definitely Miranda.”