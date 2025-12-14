Alex Cooper’s beverage empire is growing, and her latest sip is guaranteed to give you just the jolt you need. The podcasting mogul is treating fans to a first taste of her new Unwell Energy drinks at a pop-up in New York City on Dec. 13 and 14. Cooper gave Elite Daily all the tea on the inspiration behind this new beverage line.

The cheekily named “Unwell Forever” pop-up leans into retro vibes, with five themed rooms, including a vintage airport lounge and a disco dance floor. Customers can also shop exclusive limited-edition Unwell merch — plus enter giveaways and get freebies. The star of the show at the SoHo pop-up is Unwell Energy, the newly unveiled extension of Cooper’s Unwell Hydration.

“Unwell Energy gives you that much-needed boost and tastes great, without any artificial flavors or sweeteners,” Cooper says, noting it’s great for recovery after a night out. (Also on that list? Hanging in bed with her dogs, Henry and Bruce.)

This event is the only way to sample the new energy drinks before they officially launch at Target on Dec. 28. Below, Cooper shares more about the new drinks, the “Unwell Forever” pop-up, and connecting with her community.

Elite Daily: What made you want to make them for women specifically, and what makes these drinks for women?

Alex Cooper: Our community is largely women, and we’ve built this brand around what they actually need in a wellness world that can feel overwhelming. The goal was simple: create products that fit into real life — the well moments and the unwell ones — without expecting you to be something you’re not. And while the beverage portfolio was shaped by women, it’s something anyone can enjoy.

For us, a drink is more than a drink. Of course, it has to taste great and deliver on its promise, but it’s also an experience.

ED: The video ads for this launch are very classic TV and infomercial-inspired. What were some of the inspirations behind those ad spots?

AC: We drew inspiration from a nostalgic era of advertising, the kind with big personalities and bold storytelling, but gave it a modern, unwell spin. The idea of presenting ourselves as a heritage brand in honor of our first year in market was fun, but it also reinforces the confidence and trust our audience has in us.

ED: You created the idea for Unwell Hydration on tour. Is there a chaotic tour day you remember where you wish you had an unwell drink?

AC: It wasn’t one specific moment — it was the day-to-day of tour. Always moving, long days, no real off switch. That’s when the idea for Unwell Hydration, now Unwell Beverages, really clicked. I needed something that met me where I was, and I knew my community did too.

ED: This pop-up takes you through a day in the life of an Unwell Hydration drinker. Who is someone in your life who needs an Unwell Hydration vacation?

AC: Honestly, most people I know could use an Unwell Hydration vacation. Everyone’s juggling a lot right now. For us, a drink is more than a drink. Of course, it has to taste great and deliver on its promise, but it’s also an experience. Seeing our world online is one thing, but stepping into it is something else entirely. That connection is what we focus on, and this Unwell Beverages pop-up is our latest way of bringing it to life.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.