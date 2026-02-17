A Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Is Coming So Soon

Hannah Montana is finally staging her comeback. After a few months of Miley Cyrus teasing something special in honor of her hit Disney Channel show’s 20th anniversary this year, the project has been fully unveiled. Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will stream on Disney+ this March, on a very important date in the show’s lore.

Disney+ announced the variety special on Feb. 17, confirming that Cyrus will revisit some of the iconic Hannah Montana sets while also sharing some never-before-seen archival footage. Cyrus will also participate in an in-depth interview with Call Me Daddy host Alex Cooper, and it sounds like the singer is also going to deliver some nostalgic musical performances.

Cyrus hasn’t always had the best relationship with her most well-known character. After the show ended in 2011, Cyrus was intent on distancing herself from her perky blonde alter-ego, opening up about how the persona wreaked havoc on her mental health. However, Cyrus has looked back on her Hannah Montana days much more fondly in recent years, and with this new special, it seems she’s ready to give Hannah the ultimate love letter.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am,” Cyrus said in a statement with the special’s announcement. “What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

As you start re-learning the “Nobody’s Perfect” choreo, here are all the details about Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

The Premiere Date Is Very Intentional

The special will be released on March 24, which marks exactly 20 years since the first episode of Hannah Montana debuted on Disney Channel on that same date in 2006.

The Teaser Is Epic

Disney+ posted a glimpse of Cyrus entering the Hannah Montana soundstage for the first time in years, as the show’s theme song “Best of Both Worlds” played.

What About The Rest Of The Cast?

As of the special’s announcement, Cyrus is the only Hannah Montana star confirmed to be involved.

