Miley Cyrus reacts to the possibility of a 'Hannah Montana' reboot.

Miley Cyrus is ready to pump up the party. During a December interview with Billboard, Cyrus opened up about the possibility of a Hannah Montana reboot — and she revealed if she is open to revisiting the iconic role in a future Super Bowl halftime show.

Apparently, Cyrus doesn’t think a reboot of Hannah Montana is in the cards. When she was asked about Disney recreating the show with a new cast, like the they did with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Cyrus seemed uninterested in someone else taking on the role of the pop star. “I don't know if there is a new Hannah. This is the only Hannah,” she told the outlet, while promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash. (Cyrus wrote an original song for the film, called “Dream As One.”)

During the interview, Cyrus also teased the possibility of a Super Bowl performance that incorporates her and Hannah Montana’s music. “You’re seeing into the future. You must be reading my diary,” she said when the reporter asked about a crossover halftime show.

Throughout the Avatar press tour, Cyrus has made it clear she has something up her sleeve for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary next year, but has been coy about revealing what exactly she has in store. “I am definitely in the works [on something],” Cyrus told Good Morning America at the Dec. 1 premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. “A lot of my time right now is being spent on ‘How can I honor Hannah in such a special celebration for us all?'”

“What I wanna do is really kinda honor just the longevity of the relationship that we've built,” she told Billboard about her relationship with her fans. “For me, I love looking back at the growth of both of us, because it's very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase.”

“Hannah Montana outgrew the fantasy: It became the reality of my life,” Cyrus told the outlet. “Something that was about this regular girl who's getting to have this extraordinary life by [being] someone she's not. And then me ... having this life because of being who I really am ... [I want] to celebrate that.”