Miley Cyrus is gearing up for 20 years of Hannah Montana. In March, the hit Disney Channel show will have its landmark anniversary, and Cyrus is “working hard” on preparing.

During a red carpet interview with Variety at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3, Cyrus fielded questions about the show’s 20th anniversary. “Absolutely. We're working hard on them,” she told the reporter when asked about preparations. When the reporter pressed for details, she kept it coy. “I can't tell you,” she said before giving one clue: “You see the bangs.”

At the event, where she was honored with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award, Cyrus debuted a new hairstyle — and apparently, it was a purposeful reference to her character’s iconic blonde wig.

Cyrus has been teasing Hannah Montana’s anniversary for months. In December, she discussed the upcoming celebration on the Avatar: Fire and Ash press tour. “I am definitely in the works [on something],” Cyrus told Good Morning America at the Dec. 1 premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. “A lot of my time right now is being spent on ‘How can I honor Hannah in such a special celebration for us all?'”

Byron J Cohen/Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

On Dec. 3, Billboard posted an interview with Cyrus. During her conversation with the outlet. she shed some light on what that upcoming milestone may look like. “What I wanna do is really kinda honor just the longevity of the relationship that we've built,” she said. “For me, I love looking back at the growth of both of us, because it's very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase.”

“Hannah Montana outgrew the fantasy: It became the reality of my life,” Cyrus added. “Something that was about this regular girl who's getting to have this extraordinary life by [being] someone she's not. And then me ... having this life because of being who I really am ... [I want] to celebrate that.”

Cyrus also quashed the idea of a possible Hannah Montana reboot. “I don't know if there is a new Hannah. This is the only Hannah,” she told Billboard at the time. So really, it was only a matter of time before Cyrus reclaimed her title via a Hannah-inspired haircut.