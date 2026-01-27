A new era of Harry Styles is here. The singer announced on Jan. 15 that his fourth studio album — Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally — drops on March 6. A week later, Styles released the first single titled “Aperture,” and fans were quick to figure out where the music video was filmed.

The video takes place in a hotel with a spiral staircase, which Styles takes a tumble down. This is reportedly at the iconic Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Downtown Los Angeles. Elite Daily reached out for confirmation from Marriott, but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, fans (read: TikTok detectives) are pretty confident the Westin Bonaventure is where most of “Aperture” takes place. Just look up the two-bedroom Bunker Hill Suite — it appears to be the same hotel room from the beginning and end of the video.

The downside: This specific suite is currently sold out through 2026. So, if you were hoping to stay in the same room as Styles, you’ll need to plan for 2027 instead. The upside: You could always book another room at the hotel for a set-jetting vacay to visit the other filming locations nearby. The one-bedroom Redondo Suite is available in February for about $303 a night.

Harry’s “Aperture” Hotel Is A Popular Location

While staying at the hotel, venture around to find spots that Styles used like the staircase as well as the event space, which fans also discovered was featured in Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” music video. There’s a moment in the video where Styles and the mysterious person chasing him do backflips through a bar with a gorgeous city view. This is the BonaVista Lounge on the 34th floor. This is a great place to grab a drink even if you’re not staying there.

In addition to the “Aperture” music video, the Westin Bonaventure is where movie productions like True Lies, Interstellar, and Rain Man have called home, so it’s a popular spot for cinephiles. If you’d like to make it a full Styles-themed vacay, though, you might want to drive down to Palm Springs for a day or two while in California to check out where they filmed 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling.

If you are sticking to Downtown LA, there are actually a ton of music videos spots to see in the area. For Harries who also happen to be Swifties, the Westin Bonaventure is a six-minute walk from the Millennium Biltmore Hotel where Taylor Swift filmed a majority of her “Delicate” music video. She also used part of the Los Angeles Theatre for that video, as well as “The Fate of Ophelia,” which is where she shot album art for The Life of a Showgirl as well. The same historic theater was also used for BTS’ “Black Swan” music video, so you really do have your pick of filming locations.