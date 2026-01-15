Harry Styles Announces His First Album In 4 Years

After a long hiatus from music, Harry Styles is staging his comeback at last. The singer kicked off 2026 by unveiling his fourth studio album, titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Clearly, the former One Direction star is inspired by the retro genre on this release, as the record’s name and disco ball-adorned cover confirm.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will mark Styles’ first album drop in nearly four years, after last releasing Harry’s House in the summer of 2022. Ahead of the announcement, Styles teased something big was coming by plastering mysterious posters in major cities across the world and launching a cryptic website. All of the imagery featured the phrase “We Belong Together,” with Styles singing these lyrics in a voice memo sent to fans. Though it isn’t confirmed, fans believe this is one of the songs on the new album — potentially even its lead single.

The new release is produced by Kid Harpoon, who has production credits on all of Styles’ solo albums.

Here are all the details that we know so far about Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The Track List Is Concise

Although Styles has yet to confirm the names of any of the songs on the new album, it will consist of 12 tracks. “We Belong Together” will very likely be one of the songs, and there may also be a title track.

The Release Date Is Very Soon

Styles has revealed that Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will be released on March 6.

No Collaborations Are Expected

For all three of Styles’ solo albums before this one, he has never once featured another artist on any of his songs. Because of this precedent, it’s unlikely that Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will feature any other singers besides Styles himself.