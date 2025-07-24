Harry Styles’ Pleasing is getting into the self-pleasure business. On July 24, the brand announced it’s moving beyond nail polish, beauty, and accessories. The new collection, Pleasing Yourself, features a double-sided vibrator and lube. The new launch’s raison d'être: Please yourself like you mean it.

In July, the brand’s Instagram pages started teasing newness. But fans had no idea what was coming — just that it would come with a New York City pop-up experience on July 25. It wasn’t until July 24 that they confirmed exactly what was in store. “Opening Tomorrow: The Pleasing Pleasure Shop, a first-of-its-kind Pleasing experience,” the brand captioned the announcement on Instagram.

Fans quickly flooded to the comments section to discuss the surprise venture. “this is the funniest thing ever. he said entertain yourselves with this and leave me alone,” one commented on the post. Another wrote, “Harry said: not dropping music, but here’s something to keep you busy.”

Styles himself has not addressed the latest direction that his brand is taking, but he was featured in some promotional materials. He even read the slogan — “please yourself like you mean it” — in a teaser video.

According to the website, sex educator and author Zoë Ligon helped design the vibrator, which features a rounded head (for external stimulation) on one side and an insertable handle (for internal stimulation) on the other. For Ligon, the wand’s compact size, easy-to-use controls, and “silky silicone surface” are key. Plus, it’s chargeable with a battery life of 60 minutes.

The brand’s lube is made with FDA-approved silicone, formulated for long-lasting moisture that goes a long way. Both products are intended for those 18 years of age and older.

At the time of publication, you are not able to shop the Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator ($68) and the Pleasing Lube ($25). However, if you’re eager to get your hands on Pleasing’s latest, you can sign up to be notified when they’re in stock. And if you’re NYC-based, it looks like the Pleasure Shop pop-up will have all your needs covered.