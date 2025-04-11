After over a year of teasing her mysterious song “Henry, Come On,” Lana Del Rey finally released the era-starting single on April 11. While the forlorn breakup ballad mines similar thematic territory for Del Rey, its Americana production and Western-inspired lyrics usher in a brand new genre for the alt-pop aficionado. While the shift to country has been a popular trend among pop stars recently, some listeners have stated that Del Rey’s first dip into the genre sounds a lot like a Miley Cyrus track from over a decade ago.

Del Rey began teasing “Henry, Come On” all the way back at the beginning of 2024. Since then, she’s been giving her fans brief glimpses at her upcoming foray into country with festival performances and covers of genre classics. Now, the song is finally out, a month ahead of her tenth album The Right Person Will Stay (originally titled Lasso), which promises to further delve into this new country bent.

While this may be a new sound for Del Rey, music fans were quick to point out a notable similarity between the song’s pre-chorus and the verses on Miley Cyrus’ 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Right before the “Henry, Come On” chorus, Del Rey goes into a sonic lilt, alternating between high and low-pitched notes for every other word as she sings about leaving her cowboy lover:

Last call / "Hey, y'all" / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone / Go on and giddy up / Soft leather, blue jeans / Call us into void's dreams / Return it but say it was fun

The cadence is very similar to the opening verse of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” which is similarly about a tough breakup. In the hit single’s opening, Cyrus’ up-and-down inflection is much like Del Rey’s in “Henry, Come On:”

We clawed, we chained our hearts in vain / We jumped, never asking why / We kissed, I fell under your spell / A love no one could deny

Interestingly enough, Cyrus also made the shift from pop to country with her 2017 album Younger Now, although she’s now firmly in her ‘70s glam-rock era for her upcoming release Something Beautiful.