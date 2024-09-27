Lana Del Rey is saying “See ya later, alligator” to the single life. The singer surprised fans when she reportedly got married on Sept. 26 to Jeremy Dufrene, the bayou tour guide whom she’d only recently been rumored to be dating. Of course, the unexpected nuptials had Del Rey’s fans going wild on social media.

The Daily Mail shared footage of Del Rey in a white dress and Dufrene in a suit as they appeared to say “I do” to one another on the bayou where Dufrene works as an airboat captain. The photos were published shortly after reports that Del Rey and Dufrene had obtained a marriage license. Del Rey was reportedly walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant.

The major update comes only a few weeks after rumors of Del Rey and Dufrene’s relationship began popping up. Dufrene works as a boat captain in Louisiana, where he leads tours of alligator-filled swamplands. Del Rey first posted photos with him back in 2019, but it wasn’t until early September of this year that speculation of a romance began after they attended a star-studded wedding together.

Initially, Del Rey seemed to dispute the gossip that she and Dufrene were an item, but clearly it seems the couple is serious about one another. Given Dufrene’s unique job (and the fact that he has three kids from previous relationships), many of Del Rey’s fans were thrown off by the wedding bells, and social media erupted in jokes and memes about the singer entering her alligator era.

Neither Del Rey or Dufrene have addressed their relationship publicly yet, although Del Rey did refer to him as “my guy” in a May Instagram post. Given how private the two have been about their connection, it’s unlikely fans will get too many details about this swampy ceremony. But it definitely looks like Del Rey has found a bayou she’d like to call home.