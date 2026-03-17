What if I told you that the worlds of Gilmore Girls and Wuthering Heights shared the same space? You might think that’s impossible considering the former was mostly filmed in California, and the latter was primarily shot in England. But I’m here to tell you that Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Margot Robbie, and Jacob Elordi overlapped in one spot.

Ahead of the February release of Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel, I was invited to the West Coast Wuthering Heights junket. While I was obviously excited to chat with the cast, I couldn’t wait to RSVP the minute I saw where the event was set to take place — Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. Diehard Gilmore Girls fans will instantly recognize the historic location as Chilton Preparatory, aka Rory’s school in Hartford, Connecticut.

Similar to how you can find Stars Hollow on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, the exterior of Rory’s private school is actually in Southern California as well. Greystone Mansion is not only known as Chilton in Gilmore Girls, though. It has also been used in movies like The Social Network, Spider-Man, and The Muppets. As a set-jetter, I’ve been meaning to visit this spot since moving to California, so when the opportunity came around, I had *so* many reasons to say yes.

Gilmore Girls 🤝 Wuthering Heights

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For anyone who is a fan of 2026’s Wuthering Heights, you can now add another reason for a visit, since this was the location of the film’s junket. On my second day there, I even walked by the garden as Robbie, Elordi, and Charli XCX were taking photos that were later posted to social. I can see why Warner Bros. chose this location for their press days, because it felt akin to Thrushcross Grange from the film. (As someone who visited the actual location in England, I would know *nail polish emoji*.)

Unfortunately, the actual Greystone Mansion is only open for special events, but the gardens are totally free — no parking or admission fee — for guests to visit almost every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or until 6 p.m. during daylight saving time.

It’s Worth It For The Photo Ops Alone

Even if you can’t go inside, the exterior is all Gilmore Girls fans need to see for Chilton. This is where Rory and Dean reunited after breaking up, and she said, “I love you, you idiot!” As such an iconic spot, I had to take a picture outside where they kissed.

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If you are lucky enough to visit inside the mansion, there is another spot worth seeing: the staircase. While most of the Chilton filming spots for Gilmore Girls are outside, the stairs were used for the show and are instantly recognizable. If you want an opportunity to explore inside, you can always check out the calendar of events at Greystone to see if there’s something happening during your trip. If not, I highly recommend just stopping by the park to take photos outside and in the gardens — just like Robbie, Elordi, and Charli XCX.