Audiences across the world will soon be whisked away to Thrushcross Grange in Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights. A few lucky fans, though, can actually spend time in Cathy’s bedroom from the film.

After the success of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour experience and the retreat to Elphaba’s cottage from Wicked: For Good, Airbnb has recreated Margot Robbie’s character’s room in Wuthering Heights for an overnight stay in West Yorkshire, England, this February. Cathy’s bedroom will be available to book on Airbnb starting Feb. 20 at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET for three separate one-night stays. Each booking is for up to two people, so this is the perfect escape for couples like Cathy and Heathcliff, who want a romantic getaway.

Weeks ahead of Airbnb’s announcement, I was able to check out the Wuthering Heights experience on my own set-jetting adventure. Below, you’ll find more details on what’s included in the exclusive trip, plus Easter eggs you’ll want to look out for after watching the movie on Feb. 13.

What’s Included In Airbnb’s Wuthering Heights Stay

Along with sleeping in a recreation of Cathy’s bedroom from Wuthering Heights, each couple will be treated to romantic experiences during their trip to West Yorkshire. This includes a horseback ride across the moors where Emily Brontë got the inspiration for the classic novel.

The stay also comes with three meals — a Yorkshire afternoon tea, a dinner inspired by the ones Cathy enjoys at Thrushcross Grange, and a breakfast centered around an Easter egg from the film.

During your trip, you’ll also have time to explore the Brontë Parsonage Museum, aka the family home where Charlotte, Emily, and Anne all wrote their famous novels. The village of Haworth is definitely a sight to see; it reminded me a lot of Diagon Alley from Harry Potter. As you walk along the cobblestone streets near the museum, you’ll find cute shops and bakeries to pick up some Wuthering Heights-themed souvenirs to take home. My favorite store was the witchy Cabinet of Curiosities with bath and body products, as well as tarot decks and books.

Your stay in Cathy’s bedroom will also include a private listening session of the Wuthering Heights soundtrack with all-new Charli XCX songs. The music will set the mood for your evening in Thrushcross Grange.

The Easter Egg Margot Robbie Doesn’t Want You To See

The actual room where you’ll be staying is identical to Cathy’s bedroom in the movie. You’ll immediately notice the pink flesh-colored walls, which are taken from actual photographs of Robbie’s skin. The Barbie star tells Elite Daily at the Wuthering Heights junket that she was asked by production design to take pics of her veins and freckles for reference.

“I was pregnant at the time, and I don't know if you know this, but when you're pregnant, your veins become really strong,” she says. “So it was a good time to send pictures of my veins.”

The first time Robbie saw the “skin room,” as she calls it, she thought, “This is so weird.” That’s when director Emerald Fennell pointed out that she had a hair added to one of Robbie’s moles on the wall. “I was like, ‘Emerald, now everyone's going to think that I've got hairy moles,’” says Robbie.

The hairy mole is one of the Easter eggs you’ll find in the Airbnb, and Robbie is mortified that it’s there. “I don't have hairy moles, OK?,” she says. “If I did, there’s nothing wrong with that anyway.”

NGL, the moles and skin walls did kind of throw me off when I entered the room, but Heathcliff fully embraced them. In one of the scenes in the trailer, you can see Jacob Elordi’s character *lick* one of the walls. While I don’t recommend recreating that scene, you and your partner can snap as many pictures in the space during your stay at the vanity, sitting at the table with a blond wig at the base, or in the red hallway that matches Thrushcross Grange.

Another Easter egg that is perfect for pics is the window where Cathy has written her name three times: Catherine Earnshaw, Catherine Linton, and Catherine Heathcliff.

You’ll Be Staying Where Margot & Jacob Did While Filming

Cathy’s bedroom is located on the grounds of Holdsworth House Hotel, which is where Robbie, Elordi, and Fennell all stayed while shooting Wuthering Heights. The adorable hotel has a long history of celebrity guests that includes The Beatles as well. This is where you’ll enjoy most of your meals during the stay, and it has high praise from both Robbie and co-star Alison Oliver.

Oliver says, “I loved that place,” with Robbie adding, “It's such a good time.” I found everyone who worked there to be charming, and I can’t wait to return for another British countryside vacay in the future.

How To Book Cathy’s Bedroom From Airbnb

If you’d like to enjoy Cathy’s bedroom and West Yorkshire with your partner, you’ll need to be one of the first to book the Airbnb stay once it’s available online on Feb. 20. The Airbnb will be open for three separate overnight stays between Feb. 27 through March 4, and each booking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Even though the actual stay and experiences during it are free, you’ll be responsible for your own transportation to and from West Yorkshire. This includes any flights or train tickets from London.

As someone who can’t wait to get back to Yorkshire after my quick visit to Holdsworth House to preview the Airbnb, it’s definitely worth it if you can book it. Plus, you’ll be able to say you slept in a room with Margot Robbie’s skin walls. That’s truly an icebreaker no one else can beat.