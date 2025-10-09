Charli XCX Casts Kylie Jenner To Star In Her New Movie

Charli XCX is relocating from the club to the cinema. And one of the most exciting projects in her pivot to filmmaking is the A24 drama The Moment, a drama sprung from her own original idea, which sounds like it will be pretty personal to her pop star rise. Oh, and she has the most enviable crew joining her for the flick. The full cast list is filled with buzzy names, from Kylie Jenner to Alexander Skarsgård.

The Moment was first announced in the beginning of 2025, but was largely shrouded in mystery aside from Charli’s involvement. The singer opened up about the movie’s vibe and story a few months later, telling Vulture that it will be a mockumentary that follows a pop star as she is preparing to launch her first major tour. Obviously, the plot sounds very close to Charli’s real life, suggesting she will likely draw from her own tour experiences for the role.

While Charli is also signed on to act in an array of other high-anticipated movies throughout 2025 and 2026 — including Erupcja, 100 Nights of Hero, The Gallerist, Faces of Death, and I Want Your Sex — The Moment stands out as the film Charli seems to be most creatively involved in, and the most personal project of her movie roles.

Here’s everything to know about The Moment so far.

The Cast Truly Is The Moment

The full cast was unveiled on Oct. 9. Joining Charli in her moment will be: Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rish Shah, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl, and A. G. Cook.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The First Look Is So Brat

While no footage has been shared yet, Charli announced The Moment cast in a strobing video that mimicked the visuals from her Brat era, as a distorted version of her 2012 hit “I Love It” played in the background.

The Moment Is Coming

The movie has been filming throughout 2025 in London. There’s no set release date, but it is aiming to premiere at some point in 2026.