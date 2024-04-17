Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Have A New Collab: A Massive Arena Tour
A win for the pop stans!
Step aside, summer heat. There’s a new duo that’s determined to make fans sweat this year: Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. After weeks of non-subtle teasers, Charli recently announced she and Sivan are hitting the road together in the fall of 2024. Let’s discuss the details.
On April 11, Charli shared the roster of dates on her Instagram Stories. Fittingly called the Sweat Tour, both pop stars will visit 21 cities across North America and Canada in the fall. Though Charli and Sivan are known for creating dizzying hits ideal for the dance floor at a packed club, they’re going big with their visuals this time around — arena venues big. From New York’s Madison Square Garden to the Kia stadiums in Orlando and Los Angeles, they’re turning the world into their own rave.
On the tour, fans will hear tracks from Sivan’s latest album, Something To Give Each Other, and Charli’s upcoming Brat. For an extra dose of heat, electro-pop singer Shygirl will also star as the tour’s opener.
Charli and Sivan first teased their tour earlier this month, when they rented a billboard at Coachella. Shortly after, Charli posted a picture of a soaked tank top with “sweat” written on the front on Instagram. Fans immediately thought they were releasing another collaboration, as they already have two in their bag: “1999” and “2099.” Then again, an arena-wide tour hits a million times more than another duet.
Here’s everything to know about the Sweat tour.
The Sweat Tour Will Start This Fall
Charli and Sivan’s upcoming tour will start in mid-September in Detroit. After two stops to Canada, the two singers (alongside ShyGirl) will return back to North America until their final stop in Seattle in October.
- Sept. 14 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 16 in Laval, QC at Place Bell
- Sept. 18 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
- Sept. 20 in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
- Sept. 23 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- Sept. 25 in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
- Sept. 26 in Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
- Sept. 28 in Boston, MA at TD Garden
- Sept. 30 in Chicago, IL at United Center
- Oct. 2 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 3 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
- Oct. 5 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center
- Oct. 6 in Orlando, FL at Kia Center
- Oct. 9 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
- Oct. 11 in Denver, CO at Ball Arena
- Oct. 13 in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
- Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum
- Oct. 18 in San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
- Oct. 20 in San Francisco, CA at Chase Center
- Oct. 22 in Portland, OR at Moda Center
- Oct. 23 in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
Who’s Opening The Sweat Tour?
Shygirl, London’s own dance-pop singer and DJ, will be opening every show on the tour. It’ll be exciting to see her live, as she abruptly cancelled her 2023 tour with Tinashe due to health reasons.
Tickets Will Be Available Soon
Fans, it’s time to get ready. Registration to access the tour’s presale is open now. The artist presale will start on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. If there’s any remaining tickets left, those will be sold at the general on-sale on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.