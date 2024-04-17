Step aside, summer heat. There’s a new duo that’s determined to make fans sweat this year: Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. After weeks of non-subtle teasers, Charli recently announced she and Sivan are hitting the road together in the fall of 2024. Let’s discuss the details.

On April 11, Charli shared the roster of dates on her Instagram Stories. Fittingly called the Sweat Tour, both pop stars will visit 21 cities across North America and Canada in the fall. Though Charli and Sivan are known for creating dizzying hits ideal for the dance floor at a packed club, they’re going big with their visuals this time around — arena venues big. From New York’s Madison Square Garden to the Kia stadiums in Orlando and Los Angeles, they’re turning the world into their own rave.

On the tour, fans will hear tracks from Sivan’s latest album, Something To Give Each Other, and Charli’s upcoming Brat. For an extra dose of heat, electro-pop singer Shygirl will also star as the tour’s opener.

Charli and Sivan first teased their tour earlier this month, when they rented a billboard at Coachella. Shortly after, Charli posted a picture of a soaked tank top with “sweat” written on the front on Instagram. Fans immediately thought they were releasing another collaboration, as they already have two in their bag: “1999” and “2099.” Then again, an arena-wide tour hits a million times more than another duet.

Here’s everything to know about the Sweat tour.

The Sweat Tour Will Start This Fall

Charli and Sivan’s upcoming tour will start in mid-September in Detroit. After two stops to Canada, the two singers (alongside ShyGirl) will return back to North America until their final stop in Seattle in October.

Sept. 14 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 16 in Laval, QC at Place Bell

Sept. 18 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 20 in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

Sept. 23 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 25 in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 26 in Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 28 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

Sept. 30 in Chicago, IL at United Center

Oct. 2 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 3 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Oct. 5 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

Oct. 6 in Orlando, FL at Kia Center

Oct. 9 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Oct. 11 in Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Oct. 13 in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

Oct. 18 in San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

Oct. 20 in San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Oct. 22 in Portland, OR at Moda Center

Oct. 23 in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Who’s Opening The Sweat Tour?

Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Shygirl, London’s own dance-pop singer and DJ, will be opening every show on the tour. It’ll be exciting to see her live, as she abruptly cancelled her 2023 tour with Tinashe due to health reasons.

Tickets Will Be Available Soon

Fans, it’s time to get ready. Registration to access the tour’s presale is open now. The artist presale will start on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time. If there’s any remaining tickets left, those will be sold at the general on-sale on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.