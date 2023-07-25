Here's Why Troye Sivan Says He's "Kink Positive"

Troye Sivan got real about the intimate details of his sex life during a July 25 episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. According to the singer, who released his “Rush” music video on July 14, there are a lot of misconceptions out there about his sexuality, including the assumption that he’s a “bottom.” In his interview with Ratajkowski, Sivan set the record straight — plus, he talked about how he has become more “kink positive.”

For starters, the singer said it was important for him not to take sex too seriously. “I started to realize that sex is kind of like, inherently hilarious to me... it sort of just reminds me of animals,” he told Ratajkowski. “And I think that kind of made it so much less serious. I’m like, ‘this is hilarious that I want to do that to you.’ So that’s what I want to do. Like that is insane.”

Apparently, finding humor in sex helped him become more open to kinks. “It made me way more, like kink positive and stuff like that, because I’m like, ‘Oh this is already ridiculous that I want to do that. So, sure, let’s go.’”

Throughout the interview, Sivan also clarified some rumors about his sex life. “I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? It’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you,’” he explained. “People took that and ran [with it] like, [in] the sort of consciousness of gay people I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case. And I just wanted to put that out there.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

According to Sivan, when they learn he isn’t a bottom, “sometimes people are surprised maybe if they go on a date with me.” Though he insisted doesn’t mind the reputation, calling it “the coolest thing in the world,” he added that it’s “just not true.”

That wasn’t the only dating experience Sivan shared in the interview. He also spoke on hooking up with men who consider themselves straight. “You know what’s interesting? In the last couple of years, I’ve had a fair few experiences with straight boys or you know boys that identify as straight,” he said. “I’m like, ‘this person probably would have bullied me in high school, why do I want to suck their d*ck,’ you know what I mean?”