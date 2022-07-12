Charli XCX Teased The Vibe Of Her New Song "Hot Girl"

I never knew I needed a Hot Girl Horror Summer era from Charli XCX, but I’m thankful that she delivered one. The pop star’s latest song, “Hot Girl,” was teased in a new trailer for A24’s upcoming slasher film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, which drops on Aug. 5. Let’s just say that this trap-laced record is a bloody bop.

On July 12, A24 unveiled a second trailer for the campy movie after the first one premiered in late-April. Charli’s song is brilliantly teased in both trailers. Directed by Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of 20-somethings playing a murder-in-the-dark game titled, you guessed it, “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” while on a remote trip. As the trailer makes clear, someone evidently wounds up dead.

The movie’s unexpected roster of friends includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Conner O’Malley, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, and Myha’la Herrod. Oh, and Pete Davidson.

As for Charli XCX’s “Hot Girl” track, the song flows effortlessly in the trailer. The song’s gritty snare and Charli XCX’s sultry delivery elevates the trailer’s already stirring vibe, especially with lyrics like “I'm a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl / I'm a b*tch girl, fast girl, ‘Catch me if you can’ girl."

Charli spoke about the song with Elite Daily in May. “I haven't actually seen the final movie, but the version of the movie that I saw was truly amazing — really funny and kind of campy, and I just loved it,” she said. “That's why I did the song, because I'm really a big fan of the director, Halina Reijn.”

Specifically, Charli praised Sennott’s performance. “I love her. Her character is my favorite character,” she told Elite Daily. “She's so awesome. So yeah, the movie's great. the song slaps. Check it out.”

The full track hasn’t been released just yet, but this brief teaser of “Hot Girl” is deathly good.