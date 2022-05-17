Put This Pete Davidson Horror Comedy On Your Summer Watchlist RN

A24 has been bringing it recently — from Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, to Zola to C’mon C’mon — balancing comedy, drama, and gore all at once. Its upcoming slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies promises to bring all of these elements together for a blockbuster combination with an all-star cast. Here’s everything you need to know about A24’s new horror-comedy, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies including the plot, cast, and trailer.

A24 bought the script from Kristen Roupenian, who wrote the massively popular New Yorker essay titled “Cat Person” in 2017. Directed by dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is about a group of wealthy friends who host a party in one of their mansions while waiting out a looming hurricane. Anxiety rises as main character Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) stresses over introducing her new girlfriend to the group. Tensions rise as the storm gets closer and someone suggests they play their favorite murder mystery party game, “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Except this time, a murder actually does occur. The rest of the movie sees the group trying to figure out who the murderer is and how the murder happened, much like a game of Clue, or, you know, the movie Clue. The new film, with its young cast and campy plotline, has strong Scream vibes — even the poster uses a similar font to the mega-popular film franchise.

Here’s what else to know about the movie:

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Cast

A24 seems to be making a point to tell stories from women’s perspectives — the cast of this female-written and directed feature is also predominantly made up of women. Amandla Stenberg, who is also co-executive producing, is joined by Maria Bakalova, of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm fame, and Rachel Sennott, who starred in the breakout comedy Shiva Baby. Generation’s Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Herrod from Modern Love fill out the rest of the main friend group.

Rounding out the cast is everyone’s confusing crush, Pete Davidson, who plays an awkward childhood best friend; Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel), who plays an inappropriately aged boyfriend; and Conner O’Malley, maybe best known for his Vines and being Aidy Bryant’s husband, who plays a yet-to-be-described character.

A24

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Trailer

The trailer for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies was released on April 26, 2022, and by mid-May already had almost a million views on YouTube. At just a minute and a half, the trailer is far shorter than typical movie trailers and relies heavily on the funny disconnect between the seriousness of the characters’ situation and Gen Z one-liners.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Predicted Release Date

This new slasher from A24 will be released in theaters on August 5, 2022. Time to start guessing who the murderer is...