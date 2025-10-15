Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour is making its final stops in the U.S. this fall before wrapping up in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 23. To celebrate, the “Manchild” singer is hosting a Star in the Short n’ Sweet TV Airbnb Original experience for 20 lucky fans.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 15, fans can request to book a spot at the pop-up, which includes a chance to hang out with Carpenter herself. In the official press release, the singer shared, “It’s so surreal to invite you into my penthouse on Airbnb. The Short n' Sweet Tour wouldn't exist without my fans, and it only feels right to end it together, in the place I’ve called home over these past two years.” The three-hour experience includes the full VIP treatment with glam, costumes, and espresso drinks. It’ll be like stepping into the Man’s Best Friend singer’s heels for the day, and the best part is it’s totally free.

In August, Elite Daily got a media preview of the Short n’ Sweet TV experience, and below, you’ll find all the information on how to book your turn and what it’ll be like:

Inside Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Airbnb

When guests arrive at the Short n’ Sweet experience on Nov. 18, they’ll sign in as a Short ‘n Sweet Tour crew member with the stage manager and snap an instant-film photo before exploring the penthouse. You’ll be able to get a close look at the heart-shaped toilet, clawfoot tub, and fireplace that fans have only seen from the audience until now.

Once you’ve explored the set, you’ll head backstage for a little makeover. Carpenter’s personal glam team, Carolina Gonzalez and Evanie Frausto, will provide touch-ups, before you can peruse curated looks similar to her dancers’ satin robes and glitter tights for you to wear. You’ll also be able to check out other costumes, props, and posters from the Short n’ Sweet era.

When you’re ready for the stage, Carpenter’s choreographer, Jasmine “JB” Badie, will teach you a number from the Short n’ Sweet Tour to perform. According to the press release, even Carpenter will provide some “stage notes.” And then afterwards, you’ll finish off your experience with a toast from Carpenter, featuring non-alcoholic espresso tonic drinks.

Aris Pangan, Inverse’s social media lead, was able to check out the Airbnb in August, and afterward shared, “I just had the best day of my life.” She continued, “The Airbnb experience was like having one of my favorite tours brought to life, in full scale.”

After putting on a pink robe and slippers that made her feel like Carpenter, Pangan took pics on the “Bed Chem” set and in the heart-shaped surprise songs stage. “The staff were taking Polaroids of us everywhere we went, so it felt very ‘70s.” Overall, this experience is the perfect opportunity to get a taste of the Short n’ Sweet Tour if you missed out on tickets, and it’s also a great way to get you even more excited for your show date before it happens.

How To Book Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Airbnb

For the full house tour, fans can start requesting to book Carpenter’s Airbnb Original by visiting Airbnb.com beginning Oct. 15. Submission will close on Oct. 20 at 7 a.m. PT., so make sure to take your Go Go Juice and get your entry in before then.

Note: Airbnb will not be covering any costs for travel or accommodations, so please please please take that into consideration.