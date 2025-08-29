Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan may have ended their relationship, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop singing about him. Quite the opposite — Carpenter is pretty well-known for taking shots at her exes through music. And now, instead of the flirty innuendos she wrote about Keoghan on her last album, Man’s Best Friend is full of barbs about a difficult breakup. That includes one song that cleverly calls out Keoghan specifically in its lyrics.

The overall theme of Man’s Best Friend focuses on Carpenter’s struggles to accept finality in past relationships, as she jokes about frequently coming back to exes despite her better judgment. Perhaps the sloppiest example of this doggone trait is the booze-soaked ditty “Go Go Juice.” In the track, a broken-hearted Carpenter goes through her contacts to make some booty calls while drunk on a Tuesday morning.

In the chorus, Carpenter lists off the former flames she’s considering dialing up for “some good old-fashioned fun”:

I'm just drinking to call someone / Ain't nobody safe when I'm a little bit drunk / Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say? / Or the one that rhymes with "villain" if I'm feelin' that way

While John and Larry appear to be meaningless stand-in names, “the one that rhymes with ‘villain’” comes off as a pointed reference to Keoghan. Not only is the actor’s last name a slant rhyme with “villain,” he’s also known for playing villainous roles in Saltburn, The Batman, and even in Carpenter’s own music videos.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The song dropped over half a year after Carpenter and Keoghan’s breakup became public knowledge at the end of 2024, after they dated for about a year. Since then, the two have only indirectly spoken about the split — Carpenter has made cheeky references to her ex in her live shows and music videos, while Keoghan posted a message to fans calling out the “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary” that he dealt with after the breakup.

While Carpenter and Keoghan haven’t publicly interacted since the split, it sure sounds like he’s still only a phone call away if the “Go Go Juice” lyrics are anything to go off of.