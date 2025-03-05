Sabrina Carpenter Subtly Calls Out Barry Keoghan At Her Dublin Concert

Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t mind shading any exes who’ve embarrassed her. The “Espresso” singer seemingly called out her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, during her concert in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland on March 3.

According to The Mirror, Carpenter gave a subtle dig to Keoghan before performing “Please Please Please” — a song widely believed to be about the Saltburn actor. (Plus, he starred in the track’s music video.) “Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing,” she told the crowd. “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.” Fans think she was talking about one Irish boy in particular; Keoghan is from Summerhill, Dublin.

In “Please Please Please,” Carpenter gave plenty of warnings to her then-beau. “Please, please, please / Don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice / Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf*cker,” Carpenter sings in the track. In the music video, which she released in June 2024, Carpenter directs these pleas to Keoghan himself.

In February, Carpenter released a new version of the song, featuring Dolly Parton. An updated music video accompanied the release. Throughout the Thelma & Louise-style video, Carpenter and Parton seem to take revenge on Keoghan’s character — putting a man in the same ‘fit in the bed of their truck (along with a shovel).

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The new music video came out two months after reports of Carpenter and Keoghan’s breakup began. In December 2024, sources told Us Weekly that the couple split due to conflicting schedules — denying rumors that Keoghan cheated on Carpenter. “It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot,” one insider told the outlet at the time. “Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart, it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding... A bulk of the issue is she barely has time for herself let alone for a relationship.”

Another source added, “They are cordial and it was not contentious. Both agreed it wasn’t working. That was something they struggled with, being in different places all the time.”