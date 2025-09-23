Dylan O’Brien Reacts To Rumors This Sabrina Carpenter Song Is About Him

Dylan O’Brien is setting the record straight. On Sept. 9, the Twinless actor debunked the rumors that Sabrina Carpenter’s new song “Go Go Juice” is about him (at least, partially). During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked O’Brien about the track — and he denied being the drunk dial in question.

A little reminder: In the song, Carpenter sings, “I'm just drinking to call someone / Ain't nobody's safe when I'm a little bit drunk / Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say? / Or the one that rhymes with ‘villain’ if I'm feelin' that way.” Fans think the lyric slyly references some of Carpenter’s rumored exes: Shawn Mendes (aka “John”) and Barry Keoghan (aka “Larry”). As for “the one that rhymes with ‘villain,’” the predominant fan theory is Carpenter is nodding to a past rumored fling with O-Brien.

On the show, Cohen asked the actor, “Dylan, you’re referenced in Sabrina’s new song… what did you make of that?” At first, O’Brien seemed confused. “Huh… well, I wasn’t aware,” he told Cohen.

Once Cohen explained the “villain” line, O’Brien responded, “Oh, and my name rhymes with villain. Well, she never drunk dialed me.” Cohen joked, “Maybe you just didn’t pick up… your house famously doesn’t have service.” O’Brien quipped, “Yeah, you have to get me by FaceTime audio.”

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Back in September 2022, O’Brien and Carpenter sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together during New York Fashion Week. At the time, witnesses claimed to DeuxMoi that they spotted the couple kissing at Attaboy, a cocktail bar in the Lower East Side. However, the rumors ended there, so it seemed like the maybe-couple’s romance fizzled out pretty quickly.

While Carpenter has not confirmed who inspired the song, she did discuss her muses on CBS Mornings in August. “I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships, that I write songs and I think they’re just as down for it,” she said on the show. “I think it’s also, most of the time, they’ve been pretty flattered when I — when they get a song written about them, good or bad.”