Sabrina Carpenter is kicking off her Man’s Best Friend era on Aug. 29. To celebrate the “Manchild” singer’s seventh studio album, Complex is hosting a pop-up shop in Los Angeles and New York City from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.

The last time Complex and Carpenter partnered up was for her Short n’ Sweet release in August 2024, which had exclusive merch, a photo booth, and plenty of picture-perfect decor. The Man’s Best Friend pop-up will be very similar with new apparel and products for fans as well as plenty of photo ops. It’s also likely that the coast-to-coast experiences will have long lines like they did last year, so it’s best to get there early. Fans can RSVP for the LA and NYC pop-ups, but entry is not guaranteed.

To be prepared, below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend shops before you go.

When Does Sabrina’s Pop-Up Shop Open?

The Sabrina Carpenter x Complex shops will open Aug. 29 in Los Angeles and NYC, and run through Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. These are the same locations of the BLACKPINK pop-up that happened in July, when the K-pop group was on their Deadline World Tour.

Since lines will likely be long, plan to arrive early. TikToker @lukewarmgreentea arrived at the 2024 Sabrina Carpenter pop-up around 8:30 a.m. and was let into the space at 11:05 a.m. It’s still hot outside, so be sure to pack a water bottle. You might also want to bring a phone charger so you’re able to capture all the content you want inside. (The pop-up is expected to feature interactive vignettes so you can immerse yourself in Carpenter’s world.)

Where Is Sabrina’s Pop-Up Located?

You’ll be able to find the pop-up shop in Los Angeles at Complex’s space at 433 N Fairfax Ave, where the brand also hosted similar Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo experiences. In New York, the pop-up will be at 152 Wooster St. in SoHo.

Here’s What You Can Shop At Sabrina’s Man’s Best Friend Experience

The pop-up shop will have exclusive Man’s Best Friend merch for Carpenter’s fans to purchase. If you haven’t pre-ordered the album or saved it to your Spotify, you can also pick up a copy of Man’s Best Friend while you’re at the event on the day it drops.

At the Short n’ Sweet experience, there was also a vintage photo booth for fans to snap their own pics and a free detailing station for anyone who bought merch. You had your choice of adding lace, ribbon, or flowers to any apparel you picked up. Prices may vary, but below is how much everything costed at the previous shop:

$45 T-Shirts

$40 Tank Tops

$70 Crewneck

$40 Baseball Hat

$35 Tote Bag

Details are still under wraps, but fans can expect something similar for the Man’s Best Friend shop since prices for Carpenter’s merch online are around the same.