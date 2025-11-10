Your time in Oz doesn’t have to end after seeing Wicked: For Good in theaters. On Dec. 3, Airbnb is hosting a thrillifying experience for 20 lucky fans to spend time in Elphaba’s retreat from the film — and it’s totally free.

To live like the Wicked Witch for a day, all you need to do is submit a request to book Elphaba’s Retreat on Airbnb starting Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. PT. Submissions will be open through Nov. 13, and if you’re one of the 20 guests chosen, you’ll get to hang with Cynthia Erivo in a cottage that looks just like the one Elphie escapes to in Wicked: For Good.

During the three-hour stay, you and the Oscar-nominated actor will enjoy a tea ritual hosted by Michael Graney, the co-founder of Teawaves, and make your own witch’s broom to take home thanks to D’Ara Nazaryan from Aris Floral. Elphaba’s sanctuary, which is normally tucked away in the Ozian forest, has been transported to Thousand Oaks, California for this experience, and features so many easter eggs from the film, along with screen-used props like Elphaba’s hat, her broom, and the Grimmerie.

I was lucky enough to preview Airbnb’s Wicked: For Good experience in October, and below, you’ll find a closer look at what fans can expect and how you can book an overnight stay in Elphaba’s Retreat as well:

Inside Elphaba’s Cottage From Wicked: For Good

From the pile of yellow bricks outside the cottage to a mirror with an ‘F’ for Fiyero on the nightstand by the bed, the attention to detail in Elphaba’s Retreat immediately blew me away. There were so many easter eggs tucked inside that you’ll definitely want to see Wicked: For Good as soon as it lands in theaters on Nov. 21. You’re going to want to enjoy every bit of the space once you’re there.

Some props I really loved were Elphaba’s glasses on the desk, the poppies all around, and a newspaper clipping with a drawing of Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) on the front. After exploring the space, we enjoyed some of the Wicked-themed teas that will be served during the full experience. The three choices included Wanderlust (ginger and spearmint), Elphaba’s Elixir (ginseng and goji berries), and Dancing Through Life (peach oolong). As a Fiyero fan, I had to get the Dancing Through Life, which happened to be the only caffeinated tea as well.

Once we finished sipping and singing along to the Wicked soundtrack, we made our own brooms to take home by weaving in different dried flowers. I felt like I was entering my own witch era, and can’t imagine how magical this experience will be with Erivo by your side. The Wicked star shared in the Airbnb press release, “Elphaba taught me that our differences are what makes us powerful. Her story transformed me, and I can’t wait to share that journey with you.”

How To Book An Overnight Stay In Elphaba’s Cottage

The three-hour Wicked experience alongside Erivo is only happening on Dec. 3, but if you’d like to stay overnight, Airbnb is hosting a stay in Elphaba’s Retreat as well for two additional guests. The lucky couple or besties, like Elphaba and Glinda, will get to have a sleepover in the cottage.

Requests to book will begin on Nov. 11, and the actual stay will take place Dec. 6 through Dec. 7. During your nature retreat, you’ll get to enjoy forest-inspired bites before sleeping under the stars. If you don’t feel comfortable being outdoors all night, there is a camper nearby. However, the space is super comfy, and when else can you say you slept in Elphaba’s bed?

Both the overnight stay and experience are free, but you will need to make your own arrangements to get to California — whether that’s by plane, broom, or bubble.