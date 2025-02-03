Here's Why Taylor Swift & Cynthia Erivo Shared A Seat At The Grammys

The seating was not unlimited at the 2025 Grammys, something Cynthia Erivo learned when she first arrived at the Feb. 2 ceremony. Throughout host Trevor Noah’s opening monologue, Erivo was shown sharing a chair with Taylor Swift, as the two musical phenoms snuggled close together to fit on the seat. Turns out, the moment may have been caused by an impromptu gesture of kindness from Swift.

A bit of behind-the-scenes footage from the beginning of the event showed Erivo still helplessly searching for her seat when Noah’s speech was about to begin. Noticing her struggle, Swift appeared to wave Erivo over to her table so she’d have somewhere to sit for the start of the show. Per the seating chart, Erivo was actually meant to sit at another table with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Queen Latifah, which she eventually made her way to later on.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Erivo started off her Grammys night a bit directionless, her looks were always hitting the mark. She went from an elegant purple gown with eye-catching silver accents to an all-black ensemble to perform her tribute to Quincy Jones on stage.

But her makeup was the true star of the show. Erivo wore e.l.f. Cosmetics products for the evening, including the brand’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter and Soft Glam Foundation to achieve the perfect glow. She used the Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette in the shade Keep It Ethereal to make her eyes really pop, along with some extra sparkle courtesy of e.l.f.’s Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Copper Pop.

While Erivo wasn’t up for any awards at the 2025 Grammys, she will likely be an even bigger part of next year’s ceremony, considering she’s dropping her album this summer. The future really is unlimited for the multi-hyphenate superstar.