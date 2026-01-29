Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights Sex Scenes Are Steamy

According to the stars and director of Wuthering Heights, it’s more than romantic enough to live up to its Valentine’s Day release date. But the sweetness is mixed with a ton of spice. Apparently, Margot Robbie and Jacod Elordi’s sex scenes in the film are going to seriously surprise viewers.

“Everyone’s expecting this to be very, very raunchy. I think people will be surprised. Not to say there aren’t sexual elements and that it’s not provocative — it definitely is provocative — but it’s more romantic than provocative,” Robbie told British Vogue in December 2025. “This is a big epic romance. It’s just been so long since we’ve had one — maybe The Notebook, also The English Patient. You have to go back decades.”

Apparently, she and the film’s director Emerald Fennell had a lot of conversations about how to approach the romance. “What reads to us as hot or exciting or sexy?’ And it’s not just a sex position or someone taking their shirt off,” Robbie told the outlet. “It was the little things that we loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren’t often made by women.”

Fennell, who also directed Saltburn, also teased the sex scenes to come. “I wanted to make something that made me feel like I felt when I first read it, which means that it's an emotional response to something,” she told BBC in September 2025. “It's, like, primal, sexual.”

It seems like they succeeded. While Robbie said one moment in particular (when Elordi picked her up “with only one arm”) “made [her] weak at the knees,” she also shared her friends’ feral reactions to the film.

During a Jan. 26 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Robbie recalled showing the film to her friends, calling it one of “the most unhinged experience of my life.”

“It ended up being the craziest night ever, but the screening itself … 20 women were like frothing at the mouth,” she said. “They were like rabid dogs and they were a couple of drinks in already, and then the movie started and they were screaming so much.”

“Everyone's wearing lace, corsets and veils, and drunk and screaming at the screen. And when Jacob came on screen, I think it registered on the Richter scale; they screamed so loud,” Robbie added. “Honestly, I was like, if he walked in right now, I think they would eat him. So it was safer that he wasn’t there.”