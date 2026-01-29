Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights novel is about to heat up movie theaters this February. Before you watch the tragic love story between Cathy (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) unravel on the silver screen, you can get into some of your own sweet temptations thanks to Last Crumb.

The viral cookie brand has a limited-time Wuthering Heights-themed box of fan-favorites, as well as limited-edition flavors that are only available while supplies last.

What’s Included In Last Crumb's Wuthering Heights Box?

The Wuthering Heights x Last Crumb box features a dozen large and luxurious cookies in six flavors that fit the themes of the film’s steamy romance:

2 – Better With S*x (Chocolate Chip)

2 – Burning Desire (Chocolate Lava)

2 – Crimson Obsession (Red Velvet)

2 – Lust & Crumble (Black Forest Cake)

2 – Sweet Infatuation (Biscoff Crunch)

2 – Forbidden Fruit (Oatmeal Pear Fig)

I’ve been able to taste-test a few different Last Crumb boxes, like the limited-edition Guinness lineup and the 2025 holiday drop. What I’ve found is that the flavors make a huge difference in whether I think it’s worth forking over $140 on a collection of pre-wrapped cookies. I was fortunate enough to be sent the Wuthering Heights box as well, and below, you’ll find my honest review.

The Wuthering Heights x Last Crumb Box Is On Point

Having had the opportunity to try Last Crumb before, I’ve been lucky enough to sample almost all of the flavors in the Wuthering Heights bunch before — even the limited-edition ones. The only two I didn’t previously taste-test were the Sweet Infatuation and Lust & Crumble, so I decided to try those first.

Since these cookies come pre-packaged, they don’t have that fresh-from-the-oven warmth. You really need to put them in the microwave for about 15 seconds or in the oven for 3-5 minutes at 350 degrees before you enjoy them.

Sweet Infatuation

Flavor: Biscoff Crunch

Unfortunately, even after warming up my Sweet Infatuation (aka Last Crumb’s Mile High Club), my cookie still tasted a bit dry and not as warm and gooey as I’d hoped. This might be because of the cookie crumbles on top, which always gives the feeling of being more dry than usual. The texture wasn’t quite there for me, but once I got to the warm center, the flavors were delicious albeit a little sweet. (You’ll definitely want to share this one with a partner or grab yourself a cup of milk.)

Lust & Crumble

Flavor: Black Forest Cake

The Lust & Crumble (aka Last Crumb’s Run, Forrest, Run) did a better job at warming itself up, but was almost *too* gooey on the inside. The cherry and chocolate center was oozing out of my baked goods and things got very messy very quickly.

The Ratings Are In...

The decadence mixed with disorder actually fits the theme of Wuthering Heights perfectly. If I were to give the actual cookies in the box a rating out of 5, I would probably give it a 3.5. The collection’s good, but IMO, nothing can top the Guinness batch from December.

However, the theming of this collection is a perfect 5 out of 5. Even the choice of a cherry-filled black forest cake and red velvet cookie are spot-on to match Margot Robbie’s scarlet costumes in the film and the crimson-colored hallways of Thrushcross Grange.

If you’re looking for something completely new, this box may not be worth it since there are so many core collection cookies. For anyone new to Last Crumb who also happens to be a fan of Wuthering Heights, though, this is a great way to sample some of the best that the brand has to offer while celebrating the film. You may even want to throw yourself a Galentine’s Day party on Feb. 13 to watch Wuthering Heights in theaters and then enjoy some cookies with your besties afterward.

The limited-edition Last Crumb box is available online now, while supplies last.