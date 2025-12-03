Santa isn’t the only one who gets to enjoy cookies this holiday season. For a limited time, Last Crumb has a Naughty List box for you to truly treat yourself with something delicious this December.

The festive lineup of either 12 or 24 cookies features six flavors that includes:

Après Spice (Spiced Ginger Raspberry)

Lump of Coal (Chocolate Lava)

What The Velvet (Red Velvet)

Ooh, Baby (Ube)

Forbidden Fruit (Oatmeal Pear Fig)

Better Than S*x (Chocolate Chip)

Half of the collection is part of Last Crumb’s core flavors, while the rest are specialty cookies you can only get a few times a year. The Après Spice was part of the Valentine’s Day drop, released in February and tastes like a soft gingerbread cookie. The two newer flavors are the Oo, Baby and Forbidden Fruit.

As a fan of Last Crumb (and pretty much anything with ube), I had to try the Naughty List box to see whether these limited-time flavors are worth getting — especially with a price tag of $140.

Last Crumb’s Naughty List Box May Look V Familiar

Rachel Chapman

The first thing I clocked was how similar the Naughty box is to Last Crumb’s core collection. There really are only two flavors that are unique, since the Après Spice was a part of the Valentine’s Day box. However, those OG flavors are delicious and if you’re spending $140 on Last Crumb, you might as well get some of the fan-faves.

Ooh, Baby

If I did have one wish for this collection, it’d be for more holiday-inspired cookies. I don’t really think of ube as a winter flavor. In fact, I see it being used more and more for Halloween each year since the sweet yam is purple and fits the spooky season color palette.

Last Crumb

Even though it doesn’t remind me of the holidays, the Ooh, Baby was such a treat as an ube fan. It is very sweet, though, especially with the white chocolate chunks, so you’ll want to share this with your family and friends.

Forbidden Fruit

The other new flavor is the Forbidden Fruit, which is an oatmeal cookie with bits of floral pear and honeyed Calimyrna figs.

Last Crumb

After heating this up in the microwave for about 15 seconds, it tasted like it was fresh out of the oven with a gooey center. This may not immediately make me think of the holidays, but the homemade cookie feel reminded me of baking with my family. I also really appreciated that it wasn’t too sweet with a salty pecan crunch.

As For The Rest...

Out of all the cookies, the Après Spice felt the most like a holiday treat, because it tasted like gingerbread. It also felt oven-fresh after microwaving for a few seconds — which I recommend for every cookie in this box.

Last Crumb

The Better Than S*x chocolate chip cookie is also a classic that has Santa vibes, while the Lump of Coal lava cake is similar to a hot cocoa.

TL;DR

Sure, there are holiday flavors, but if you’ve already had the core collection, you might not need to spend another $140 on this lightly themed box. However, this would be a great gift to get your friends or to share at a party, because you really do need some help getting through all 12 or 24 cookies.

(Newbie) Rating: 4.5/5

If you are thinking of getting it, you’ll want to act fast. The Naughty List is only available for a limited time, while supplies last. You can find it online at LastCrumb.com.