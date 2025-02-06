If there’s one day to indulge in all your heart’s desires, it’s Valentine’s Day. The most romantic holiday is practically made for treating yourself and/or your loved one(s). One such way you can do just that this year is by luxuriating in Last Crumb's 2025 Valentine Collection.

Hot on the heels of the brand’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate confection, the first and only Last Crumb offering I’d ever tried before, the latest launch from the viral cookie company is a selection of 12 indulgent handmade cookies with distinct flavors related to V-Day. (Think: chocolate-covered strawberries, red velvet, and black forest cake.)

Last Crumb’s V-Day Drop Is $$$

Like many LC collections, the Valentine’s Day launch — which starts shipping now and is available for purchase through Feb. 16 — comes at a pretty penny; a whopping $140, to be exact.

Doing some quick math, that’s about $11.67 per cookie. So, if you don’t happen to like a particular flavor, it’s like sending nearly $12 down the drain. Something to think about.

An Honest Review Of The Collection

As decadent as all the morsels sound, I’m far from a chocoholic — with a particular distaste for bitter dark chocolate — and since practically every cookie in the dozen seemed to have at least a hint of the flavor, I was hesitant to be the one to test these out.

Buuut, I’m also always down to try new things, especially foods, and with three limited-edition flavors (which may or may not be seen again until 2026, according to the brand) and three new flavors (which may be included in another drop sometime this year, again, according to the brand) in the mix, I was eager to put each one in the pack to my picky tastebud test.

As recommended on the packaging, I microwaved each cookie for 10-15 seconds before sampling. Below, you’ll find my unfiltered thoughts about each of the 12 flavors in Last Crumb’s Valentine’s Day launch.

01 Run, Forrest, Run Last Crumb Flavor: Black Forest Cake Named after a popular quote from Tom Hanks' Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, this brand-new cookie is heavy on the dark chocolate, making it too bitter for my palette, but it's slightly balanced out by the bites that contained the gooey sour cherry jam center. Rating: 3/5

02 Better Than Sex Last Crumb Flavor: Chocolate Chip Better Than Sex? That’s a bold statement. And with three variations of chocolate (dark, rich, and milk) and a delectably caramelized, butter-based dough, it’s *almost* there for me — but, in this case, size really does matter; there aren’t as many bites as, say, a Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, so it’s basically a tease. Rating: 4.5/5

03 Dazzle Me Darling Last Crumb Flavor: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry There's no treat more quintessentially romantic than a chocolate-covered strawberry on V-Day, so this limited-edition flavor was an obvious choice. Thankfully, it lives up to its name and dazzled me with its chocolate ganache and fresh strawberry preserve filling. Rating: 4/5

04 Netflix and Crunch Last Crumb Flavor: Cinnamon Toast Crunch This was the cookie I was most looking forward to because I’m such a cereal girlie, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch is one of the GOATs. But between the cinnamon and the sugar and the cinnamon streusel and the cinnamon graham cracker crust, plus the cinnamon bun filling with a vanilla milk swirl on top, it’s soooo sugary. One bite is more than enough. Rating: 2.25/5

05 What The Velvet Last Crumb Flavor: Red Velvet Red velvet isn’t one of my preferred flavors, so imagine my surprise when this cookie beat out most of the others. The sweetness of the cocoa and the tartness of the apple cider vinegar meshed well together, and that cream cheese frosting definitely lived up to the snack’s velvety name. Rating: 4.25/5

06 Après Spice Last Crumb Flavor: Spiced Ginger Raspberry Talk about unique. One of Last Crumb’s newest flavors combines ginger, raspberries, a selection of spices (nutmeg, clove, black pepper, cinnamon, and ginger spice, my fave Spice Girl), and white chocolate to deliver a blend that’s sweet, tart, and zesty. Between the fruit and the chocolate, it was a bit chunky for my liking, but the flavors win. Rating: 4/5

07 Mile High Club Last Crumb Flavor: Biscoff Crunch Another new creation, Mile High Club stands out among the rest. In an homage to what Last Crumb calls “one of flying’s few simple pleasure’s: the Biscoff cookie,” the MHC is everything you could expect and want from a spiced caramel shortbread. And that crunch? And the vanilla Biscoff cream filling? *Double chef’s kiss.* If not for the shaved dark chocolate (read: bitterness), this would get full points from me. Rating: 4.75/5

08 The Floor Is Lava Last Crumb Flavor: Chocolate Lava Based on my comments on some of the other chocolatey cookies, you probably wouldn’t think that I’d appreciate a chocolate lava treat. In this instance, though, I’m all for the varieties of choco goodness; I think it’s because of the melt-in-your-mouth ganache center — it’s a major throwback to the Triple Chocolate Meltdown from Applebee’s I used to have back in high school. The only thing missing? Vanilla ice cream. Rating: 4.25/5

09 The James Dean Last Crumb Flavor: Oreo Milkshake Anything that claims to be Oreo milkshake-flavored should be equal parts creamy and chocolate-forward, right? Well, I only get the latter from this cookie. To quote all those nostalgic Hostess Cupcakes commercials: “Where’s the cream filling?” Rating: 3.25/5

10 The Mint Royale Last Crumb Flavor: Mint Chip Turkey Hill’s Choco Mint Chip is my absolute favorite ice cream flavor, so I’m not at all surprised that my fave cookie of the entire collection tastes similar. This limited-edition confection is the only one I didn’t want to share. The ooey-gooey chocolate ganache comes through first, followed by the mint vanilla ice cream dough. And the little bits on top add a light crunch almost like a waffle cone. You can’t help but stan. Rating: 5/5

11 S’mores Sans Campfire Last Crumb Flavor: S’mores It’s a major yes from me. It has all the essential flavors of a traditional s’more (chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker) in one small package. I wish I could swim in that fluffy, ‘mallow-y center. Rating: 4.75/5

12 The Queen Of Sheba Last Crumb Flavor: Pistachio The last of the limited-edition flavors is probably the most polarizing of the whole bunch. If you’re a pistachio fan, you’ll love it. If you’re not that big on the nut, then you won’t. Personally, I’m OK with pistachios — but combined with dark chocolate, this one’s just not for me. Rating: 2/5

TL;DR

Out of all of the 12 cookie flavors in Last Crumb’s 2025 Valentine’s Day collection, the limited-edition Mint Royale is my No. 1. Absolutely no notes. Many others also hit the mark, and I’m positive someone with a preference for dark chocolate would actually be obsessed with the whole box.

Is the entire dozen worth $140? For me, I don’t know if any batch of cookies is on a regular day — but for a special occasion? I say treat yourself (or your special someone) and chalk it up to girl math.