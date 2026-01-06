Jacob Elordi is opening up about the first celebs who caught his eye as a child. The actor was asked about his earliest “cinematic crushes” in a Jan. 6 interview with W Magazine, and he was ready with a whole list. And all of the women he was fond of had one distinctive physical feature in common.

Elordi’s first response was I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden, but then he got a lot more current. “Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, in the film New York Minute. Both of them collectively,” Elordi said, referencing the twins’ 2004 movie specifically. He also brought up 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie as an awakening for him. “Hilary Duff, when she’s in Italy in that one movie,” Elordi said. “There’s a frog in the fountain, and there was a boy on a moped. Whatever age I was when those came out, I remember that.” (He was five at the time of its release.)

Disney

His fourth pick solidified that Elordi definitely had a type when he was growing up: “Also Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana.” All of the stars that Elordi shouted out are known for their blonde hair, especially since Elordi specified he had a crush on Cyrus in her Hannah Montana wig.

This is somewhat surprising, given that Elordi’s actual dating history is full of brunettes. When he dated Joey King during their The Kissing Booth days, she had brown hair. The same goes for his ex Kaia Gerber, and his longtime on-again-off-again girlfriend (who is reportedly currently “off again”) Olivia Jade Giannulli. Seems like he grew out of his blonde phase.

Elordi very scarcely makes comments about his love life, which is what makes this insight a rare bit of insight. Back in 2020, he described his perfect date as “a night in Paris with wine, and you’re dressed to the nines,” in an interview with Vanity Fair. However, he added that finding the connection he really wants has been complicated by his fame. “You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult.”