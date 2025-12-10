Cailee Spaeny Addresses The Rumors She’s Dating Jacob Elordi

Things are still platonic for Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. During a Dec. 10 episode of Today, Spaeny clarified rumors that she was dating her Priscilla co-star after Elordi revealed that a photo of the two of them was set as his phone’s lock screen.

ICYMI, Elordi appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast in November. During the episode, he shared a peek at his phone. “Right now, my wallpaper is me and my beautiful friend Cailee Spaeny from Priscilla,” Elordi told Horowitz, as he held up the photo of them singing together whie holding hands. When Horowitz complimented Spaeny, Elordi replied, “I love her. What a performer.”

While achieving lock screen status might seem romantic for some, according to Spaeny, that’s not the case here. “This was a great night. He's a dear friend and I'm so proud of him," Spaeny, who is in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, explained the photo on Today. "He came to London and I was in town, and the only way to celebrate anything is a night of karaoke, of course. So this is us probably singing Shakira or something, as you do."

"We were just celebrating his incredible performance in Frankenstein," Spaeny continued. "He's just gotten two Golden Globe nominations for Frankenstein and his show Narrow Road to the Deep North, and I'm just so proud of him."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Spaeny and Elordi played a couple, Priscilla and Elvis Presley. They were cast together without a chemistry read, so they made a point to get to know each other before filming.

“The first night we met, we went and saw Gilda, the Rita Hayworth film, which ended up being one of the Sofia’s references. Then we just hung out. We were in London at the same time, and we just became really close,” Spaeny told Deadline back in November 2023. “Very quickly, I learned that he approaches roles in the same way that I do. Basically, we’re just two nerds. We’re really intense about these things. We barely ever hung out when we were filming because we were just so in it.”