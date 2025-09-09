Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Seem To Be Back Together Despite Breakup Rumors

Celebrity romances tend to be a bit off-and-on, but the rollercoaster relationship between Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli takes that to the next level. Over the course of their four-year relationship, the couple has kept fans guessing with frequent reported splits and reconciliations. There have even been rumors about hookups with other A-list stars amid all their breaks.

It all started back in 2021 when Elordi and Giannulli sparked romance speculation, shortly after Elordi ended things with his ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber and Giannulli split from her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy. It hasn’t exactly been smooth-sailing since then. After being spotted together on what seemed like a date in December 2021 and becoming official a few months later, the couple has had their fair share of rocky moments.

Nearly four years later, the couple is seemingly back together after yet another breakup rumor. Here’s a full breakdown of Elordi and Giannulli’s rollercoaster of a relationship.

Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images

December 2021: They Had Their First Date

Elordi and Giannulli were first photographed together while on a casual walk in L.A., with sources in Us Weekly claiming afterwards that the two have gone on “some dates” but were keeping things casual.

May 2022: Their Relationship Became Official

About a half a year after their first outing, Us Weekly reported that Elordi and Giannulli had taken the next step to make their relationship official.

August 2022: They Reportedly Broke Up

The fling only lasted for a summer though, as Us Weekly’s sources confirmed Elordi and Giannulli had separated come August, reporting that Elordi wasn’t interested in a “serious relationship” at the time.

September 2022: They Rekindled Things

Despite the recent breakup, Elordi and Giannulli continued to be spotted together, first photographed enjoying the day at a dog park in September. Per The Daily Mail, the two remained “into each other” after the split and decided to keep things casual.

June 2023: They Were Spotted On A Romantic Getaway

Things stopped being casual that next summer, when Elordi and Giannulli were snapped taking a romantic vacation together in Italy. A month later, People reported that the two were “getting serious” and had basically gotten back together, without putting an official label on anything.

January 2024: They Reportedly Split Again

The pair hit another wall at the start of 2024, with Us Weekly reporting that they had ended things. However, the on-off couple kept people guessing when Giannulli showed up at a Saturday Night Live after-party with Elordi later that month.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

September 2024: Their Relationship Was Back On

By the fall of 2024, the couple had indicated they were together again, after photos surfaced of Giannulli wrapping her arms around Elordi’s neck while they both attended her sister’s birthday party.

October 2024: Jacob Met Olivia Jade’s Parents

Any questions about the couple rekindling their romance were answered when Elordi and Giannulli once again jetted off on an Italian vacation together; this time, with Giannulli’s parents joining the lovebirds for a family trip.

August 2025: They Called It Quits Once Again

After almost a year of Elordi and Giannulli presumably staying together in silence, People reported in early August that the two had broken up once again. A month later, Giannulli sparked romance rumors with Glen Powell when the two stars were photographed on what appeared to be an intimate dinner date.

September 2025: They Reunited Again

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Just days after the rumors of Giannulli and Powell bubbled up, her surprise appearance at Elordi’s film premiere seemed to immediately put them to bed. The social media star was spotted supporting the actor at the Sept. 8 premiere of his movie Frankenstein — meeting him at the end of the red carpet as he put his arms around her in a video of their interactions.

So, it looks like the wild rollercoaster is back up and running for right now.