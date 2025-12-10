Santa can keep his go-to dessert combo. This holiday season, Last Crumb is serving up its own set of delicious treats with a pint instead.

In celebration of the sweetest time of year, Last Crumb has teamed up with Guinness to create an exclusive holiday cookie box for a limited time. The lineup brings some of that dark beer flavor the Irish stout brand is known for into a few of the cookies, which are baked with Guinness. The others are fan-favorites from Last Crumb that have been given a festive rebrand and pair well with a draught.

The $120 limited-edition box also comes with two Guinness glasses and a special Last Crumb x Guinness cookie tin. You can find the collection online at LastCrumb.com, while supplies last, and an additional restock will happen on Dec. 16 for anyone who may have missed out.

I recently traveled to Ireland and acquired a newfound love for Guinness. Since I’m also a fan of Last Crumb, I had to try this collection for myself. Ahead, you’ll find my honest review of the Last Crumb and Guinness cookie collection, and whether I think it’s worthy of gifting this holiday season.

Pub Cookie

Last Crumb

Flavor: Guinness Chocolate Chip

This classic chocolate chip cookie is given the Guinness touch with the stout baked in alongside dark and milk chocolate. I was surprised at how much of the Guinness flavor I could taste, but it wasn’t overpowering at all. It was just a nice added touch to a buttery and salty chocolate chip cookie. If I were Santa, I would demand an entire plateful of these.

Rating: 4.7/5

Not Your Nan's

Last Crumb

Flavor: Guinness Sticky Toffee Pudding

If you love sticky toffee pudding, this is the cookie for you. It has all the flavors of the popular dessert, while the dough is infused with Guinness. This even came with an extra shot of Guinness caramel to drizzle on top, which gave it the strongest stout flavor of the bunch. I really loved everything about this and how gooey it was after microwaving for about 15 seconds, though it was very sweet. I definitely needed a glass of bitter beer to balance out the toffee taste.

Rating: 4.6/5

Twist & Stout

Last Crumb

Flavor: Guinness Raspberry Cocoa Milkshake

The most surprising of the bunch for me was the raspberry hot cocoa-inspired Twist & Stout. It was tart, sweet, and oh so gooey. There was such a nice balance of flavors that I didn’t even need a glass of beer to wash it down. I would get this box again just to try this cookie once more.

Rating: 4.8/5

The Barrel Roll

Last Crumb

Flavor: Banana Cream Pie

This may not be a unique flavor — Last Crumb’s core collection has a similar banana cream pie called Donkey Kong — but I still really loved this fruity treat. It tasted like a fresh banana pie with vanilla wafers. It was not too sweet, a little salty, and full of banana flavor.

Rating: 4.7/5

Peanut Butter Guinness Time

Last Crumb

Flavor: Peanut Butter

It may have Guinness in the name, but this peanut butter cookie isn’t infused with the stout at all. This threw me off at first because I was hoping for some beer flavor with that name, but regardless, it was tasty. You can’t go wrong with a gooey peanut butter cookie with chocolate chips. Warning: This was the messiest of the six after microwaving, so grab some napkins because it will melt all over your hands.

Rating: 4/5

Midnight Snack

Last Crumb

Flavor: Birthday Cake

This is basically Last Crumb’s Everything But The Candles Cookie, but with a new name and red sprinkles for the holidays. Even though it’s not as unique, I still loved all the flavors — which made it taste like a gooey cake pop or warm cookie dough. I poured myself a pint of Guinness to enjoy alongside this, and I loved the combination of the sweet birthday cake mixed with the dark stout. The only issue I had was the red sprinkles dyed my fingers a bit.

Rating: 4.5/5

TL;DR: This Collection Is Worthy Of A Holiday Gift List

Guinness and cookies may not have been the combination I would have picked out for myself, but after trying this batch, I’ve been changed for good like Elphaba and Glinda. I loved every cookie in this collection, especially the Guinness-infused ones. If you’ve got a foodie on your holiday list, this may be the perfect gift idea for them. You could even get the box to share with multiple friends or serve at a holiday gathering. Just don’t forget to pour a pint as well.