In the same way Marianne and Connell are drawn to each other throughout Normal People, I find myself revisiting the Hulu series over and over again. The 12-episode show based on Sally Rooney’s novel first dropped in 2020, and introduced audiences to Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal’s undeniable chemistry as well as Connell’s iconic chain necklace.

As much as Normal People has made me cry every time I turn it on, the show has also become a bit of a comfort watch. So, when I was in Dublin, Ireland this summer, I had to make it a priority to visit as many filming locations from the series as I could in the 12 hours I had free from my tour group. Normal People actually set up production in several places, including Italy and Sweden, but a majority of filming took place near Trinity College in the capital city.

The main characters, Marianne (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Mescal), attend the University of Dublin, which is also one of the top things to do in the city, according to TikTok. Since Ireland has become a popular spot for TV shows and movie productions — like Harry Potter, Star Wars, and even Season 2 of Wednesday — it’s a great place for set-jetters. If you’re thinking of going to Dublin, here are seven stops for your very own Normal People-themed adventure.

1. Trinity College

After Marianne and Connell graduate high school, the main filming location for the series is Trinity College in the center of Dublin. You’ll instantly recognize the Campanile, an iconic bell tower, from some of the exterior shots on campus, but Connell was also seen studying in the Berkeley Library and his lectures took place in the Samuel Beckett Theatre.

You can easily walk around the campus during the day, starting from the front gate and Parliament Square. I also highly recommend the Book of Kells tour where you can see the college’s Old Library, which is stunning.

2. National College Of Art And Design

In Episode 9, Marianne travels to Sweden for an exchange program. While she’s there, she begins a relationship with a photographer who lives in an artist’s loft. However, IRL, the space is located at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin at 100 Thomas Street. NCAD has a gallery, which you can visit while in the city, or you can just stroll by on your filming locations walking tour.

3. Hugh Lane Gallery

Another gallery in Dublin that you definitely need to stop in for the Normal People experience is Hugh Lane on Parnell Square. This is what the production team used as the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Episode 8 instead of traveling to Venice, Italy. The Hugh Lane Gallery is free to visit and doesn’t take too long to walk through, so you have more time to check out other locations.

4. Wellington Road In Ballsbridge

The Ballsbridge neighborhood of Dublin is where Marianne resides when she goes to college. Her apartment is located at 79 Wellington Road, which is in a pleasant area to walk around — especially when the weather is nice.

5. Blackbird Pub

Nearby, you’ll find the Blackbird Pub at 82-84 Rathmines Road Lower. This is where Marianne and her friends hang out, and play pool in Episode 5. You can easily make a reservation online to stop by and grab a pint.

6. Dame Lane

If you’re going to be hitting up tourist spots like Temple Bar and Anne's Lane with all the umbrellas, you might as well stroll down Dame Lane as well. This is where Connell got the text that Rob was missing on New Year’s Eve in Episode 10. It’s also really close to Grafton Street, which is a great place to shop and listen to street performers.

7. Henry Street

After getting dinner with Helen’s dad in Episode 9, Connell and his girlfriend walk down Henry Street. This is also another great shopping location, like Grafton Street. At a certain point, Henry Street turns into North Earl Street, which has Xi’an Street Food on the corner. If you’re in Dublin, you must get a spice bag, aka a bag of fries with spices and fried chicken. Mescal talked about spice bags being an “Irish delicacy” while promoting Gladiator 2 in 2024, and my bag from Xi’an Street Food was one of the best.