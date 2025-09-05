Emma Myers Explains Why She's Against Wednesday Fans Shipping Enid & Agnes

Wednesday Addams may be taking a break from romance, but Enid Sinclair is another story. In the second season of Wednesday, the rainbow-loving werewolf was juggling her feelings for her reliable old flame Ajax and her swoon-y new pack member Bruno. But by the end of the season, it was Enid’s strong bond with another new student that really had fans buzzing. While the connection Enid and Agnes created by the Season 2 finale is undeniable, Emma Myers is warning over-eager fans against imagining any sort of romantic pairing between Wednesday’s two besties.

Although Enid and Agnes got off on the wrong foot (attempted murder is not the best first impression), their heated rivalry soon grew into a supportive friendship after Enid helped Agnes realize she didn’t need to define herself by her obsession with Wednesday. In the penultimate episode of the season, the enemies-turned-besties performed an eye-popping routine to Lady Gaga’s “Dead Dance” — a scene that instantly became a standout for the whole season.

However, the sweet choreo also led to some fans shipping the two characters, which Myers has made clear she does not support.

Netflix

When the actor was asked about the new ship, she reminded fans of a glaring reason why it should not exist.

“I say Agnes is a baby, a child,” Myers told TVLine. “Maybe ship Enid with somebody her own age. That’s what I’ll say.”

While Enid is 16, around the same age as most of the other teen students at Nevermore Academy, Agnes is much younger. She’s believed to be about 13 years old during the events of Season 2.

While still speaking about Enid’s love life, Myers also noted that she didn’t love the way her character treated her ex Ajax throughout the latest season. “The way that the relationship went about was just terrible, like how they had me essentially cheat on Ajax,” Myers said. “I’m glad that we sort of make amends towards the end, because I love their relationship. Even if they’re not together as a couple, I still want them to be friends.”