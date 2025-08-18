Wednesday's Bosses Say Wednesday & Enid Won't Date

Ever since Wednesday began, superfans have been drawn to one dynamic in particular. As the ever-surly Wednesday Addams made her new home at Nevermore Academy, she was faced with what she believed to be the worst possible roommate: the outgoing, rainbow-loving werewolf Enid Sinclair. As the unlikely duo grew closer, so did a very popular ship among the fandom. But unfortunately for the “Wenclair” truthers, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are now saying that the mismatched roomies won’t get a romantic storyline.

Despite the fact that TikTok edits of Wednesday and Enid’s chemistry frequently get hundreds of thousands of likes, with “Wenclair” fans convinced the show is planting seeds for a possible romance, Gough and Millar recently stated that the relationship is and will remain platonic.

“It’s a show about female friendship and people can read into it whatever they want,” Gough told Decider on Aug. 8. “Which is great. I mean, that’s the beauty of television, is people can take ownership, but they’re very much friends. And it’s really a show exploring that female friendship.”

“And the idea of sisterhood and what that means,” Millar added. “It’s amazing that they’ve been embraced in that way. I think it’s something that’s very special, unique about that. You have a show that is about, at its core, these two teenage girls who need each other and have found that connection. And they’re very, very different.”

Netflix

Jenna Ortega had previously hinted at this direction away from any possible romance between Wednesday and Enid when she teased Season 2 was “ditching” any love interests for her broody outcast.

However, Emma Myers told Elite Daily back in 2022 that she and Ortega would often joke on set about the obvious sparks between their characters. “You know what I always say: And they were roommates,” Myers said, referencing the LGBTQ+ meme. “Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said — I think that gets the message across.”