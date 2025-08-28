Noah B. Taylor had to keep it chill after finding out he was joining Season 2 of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday — after screaming, jumping, and calling his mother to share the news. “I had to pretend like it didn't happen for the next month or two at school,” the 19-year-old actor tells Elite Daily.

The former drama student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland says he’s “generally” pretty good at keeping secrets, which has come in handy with this split season of the Netflix series. After a cliffhanger in the Episode 4 mid-season finale, Wednesday returns on Sept. 3, and the cast has been tightlipped about what fans can expect. “I'm excited for everybody to see where everything goes, because I don't think anybody's going to really see it coming,” Taylor says.

He’s especially pumped about how all the stories combine in the second half of the season. “There are so many threads and plot lines that come together. The scale and the scope of this season is so huge, and in Part 2, we'll see a lot of things sort of overlap in a really interesting way,” he says. One thing Taylor can confirm is that the love story between his character, a werewolf student named Bruno, and Emma Myers’ Enid will continue into the final four episodes of Season 2.

Fans have been split on this new Nevermore relationship, because of Enid’s lingering attachment to her ex-boyfriend, Ajax (Georgie Farmer). As you might expect, the love triangle has divided the fandom into Team Bruno and Team Ajax. “The funniest thing I saw was a comment being like, ‘I hate your character, but I guess you're cool,’” says Taylor, who’s tried to avoid most of the fan discussion online. “When you make art or you work on something, you have control over it while you're doing it, but then when you give it to the public, it becomes theirs,” he says. “Whatever they want to feel or what they want to do with it is up to them.”

Taylor has experienced Wednesday from both sides of that dynamic. He was a big fan of the show when Season 1 debuted in 2022. “It was the biggest thing ever, so when I got the audition for Season 2, I was like, there's no way, but I'll go for it,” he says. Something during his chemistry test with Myers clicked, because Taylor got the job, his “first really big role.” “Emma made my job very, very easy,” he says. “She brings so much to the character. All I really had to do was stay open and reflect.”

One of Taylor’s favorite memories from set was filming the clock tower scene in Part 1, where he was actually tied up with Myers while shooting. “I was a little nervous beforehand because that's one of my bigger scenes, but we ended up just having a lot of fun,” he says. His other favorite moments included filming all the big group scenes. “I got pretty close with everybody on the cast, and they were so welcoming and really made me feel like a part of the team right off the bat.”

Don’t expect the Wednesday cast to have a group chat that’s popping off with fan edits and inside jokes, though. “It's a very practical group chat,” Taylor says. “The last time we texted was when we were at the premiere, and we were planning to hang out.”

Below, Taylor shares more on his Wednesday co-stars, who he’d like to work with next, and what actor from the Tim Burton cinematic universe he’d love to see in Wednesday Season 3.

Elite Daily: This season has a lot of great guest stars. Who was the most exciting to work with?

Noah B. Taylor: He’s not technically a guest star, but Steve Buscemi is my hero. That was a genuine starstruck moment for me. I was so nervous to speak to him, but he's so sweet and I've gotten to hang out with him.

ED: Was there anyone you didn't get to film with as much that you'd love to do more scenes with in the future?

NBT: I got really, really tight with Owen Painter, who plays Slurp [the zombie]. I didn't have any scenes with him in Part 1, but I'd love to act with him. And Georgie and I had a couple scenes, but I'd love to do more with him because every time we did something together, it was a blast.

ED: Did you get to film anything with Lady Gaga in Part 2?

NBT: I did not meet Lady Gaga. I wasn't there. I was at home.

ED: You got to show some of your musical talents during the campfire scene in Part 1. How did that happen?

NBT: That was surreal. It wasn't planned originally, but Emma mentioned that I play guitar to Paco Cabezas, the director of Episodes 2 and 3. When I walked into the room to meet him, he handed me a guitar and was like, “I heard you could play it?” I played him something and he was like, “Do you want to play in Episode 3?" I said yes, and got to learn that song. It was a good time.

ED: That scene has been used in a lot of Ajax, Enid, and Bruno love triangle fan edits. What would be your dream song for a fan edit of Bruno?

NBT: "Don't Delete the Kisses” by Wolf Alice. I love that song.

ED: How would you say Part 2 compares to Part 1?

NBT: I wouldn't say it's different. There's a natural progression of intensity. With storytelling, you have to set the groundwork and it ramps up as it goes. It's a continuation.

ED: What outcast power would you want from Wednesday?

NBT: Shooting fireballs.

ED: What's the last TV show you were obsessed with?

NBT: I binge-watched the anime Slam Dunk.

ED: Aside from Wednesday, what's your favorite Tim Burton project?

NBT: The Nightmare Before Christmas.

ED: What's your favorite love triangle in any TV show or movie?

NBT: There's this movie called The Breaking Ice. It's the best love triangle that I've ever seen. It's people being people, the emotions are complex, and there aren’t labels. It's beautiful.

ED: What's your go-to comfort watch?

NBT: Happy Hour, the film by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. It's like five hours long, but it's five hours of comfort.

ED: What's your go-to karaoke song?

NBT: “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

ED: Who is your dream co-star?

NBT: Joaquin Phoenix.

ED: Who from the Tim Burton cinematic universe would you love to see appear on another season of Wednesday?

NBT: Danny DeVito.

ED: Team Edward or Jacob?

NBT: I've never watched Twilight, but I'm aware of it. Maybe Jacob since he’s the werewolf. But I love Robert Pattinson. OK, I’m changing it for Robert Pattinson. Team Edward.

ED: What's next for you?

NBT: My album came out Aug. 18. If you like alt-rock with some folky elements in there, then check it out.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourself this year?

NBT: To be more comfortable with myself. I want to find a level of just being OK with who I am and figuring out what that is.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.