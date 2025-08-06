Wednesday Addams is back from the nearly dead. Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 officially hit Netflix on Aug. 6, which means it’s time for fans to return to Nevermore Academy. (The remaining four episodes premiere Sept. 2.)

Joining Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Enid (Emma Myers) this season are some new classmates, teachers, and mysterious characters, including Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, and Thandiwe Newton. Before you start your marathon watch to see what the gothic outcast has been up to, you may want to snag the perfect snack. To celebrate Season 2, Wendy’s — known for another famous pigtailed mascot — has a limited-time Meal of Misfortune, inspired by Wednesday.

The themed combo comes with a Rest in 10-Piece of Wendy’s chicken nuggets with two of the four mystery sauces, aka the Dips of Dread. You’ll also receive a small order of fries and a Raven’s Blood Frosty, served with a collectible Spoon of Gloom. While the Wednesday-themed Frosty is an exciting new flavor, fans online are more interested in the inferno-inspired sauces that come with each meal. You don’t know which of the four you’ll receive, and they all bring the heat.

Intrigued by what these Dips of Dread could be, I got the Meal of Misfortune. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the limited-time Wendy’s x Wednesday combo:

One Dip Of Dread Features Scorpion Pepper

If spice isn’t your thing, you’ll want to skip the Dips of Dread. While not every heat level is the same in these mystery sauces, all four of them pack a punch on the Scoville scale. Just think of this as your very own Hot Ones episode.

The four dips are named You Can't Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, and Nowhere to Woe, but there’s no real markings on the packaging to tell me which is what sauce. However, there is an ingredients list, so you can see that two of the four sauces have cayenne pepper, one has ghost pepper, and one has scorpion pepper — which is the spiciest of the three.

Each dip also fits into the Wednesday aesthetic by being either red, black, purple, or grey in color. The first one I tried was a creamy purple sauce that really hit me with the heat. This is the one with ghost pepper, and it tasted like a spicy mayo. It has a creamy flavor and texture with a growing heat that lasts. If I were to rank this out of the other four sauces, I would put it at second for being aesthetically on theme, full of spice, and delicious with the nuggets.

My least favorite of the four had a similar flavor and creamy appearance to the spicy mayo-like dip, but was more vinegary and watery. This is the one with the scorpion pepper. While it may be high on the Scoville scale, I didn’t think it was spicier than the ghost pepper one. It had an intense heat up front, but it didn’t linger as much. This was the most like a ranch, because there’s garlic and onion, but it’s also acidic with mustard and the dominant vinegar. Overall, I liked it but it’s at the bottom for me because it didn’t stand out and the color wasn’t as fun.

The third sauce I tried was close to second place, but ultimately, I put it at third because it’s just a spicy ketchup. Don’t get me wrong, it’s delicious and went well with the fries. It just wasn’t as mysterious flavor-wise once I clocked that it was ketchup with a kick. The blood red color was a nice touch, though.

My absolute favorite flavor was the hot honey. This one was also easy to decipher, but it was just so tasty, I had to put it on the top. There is such a nice blend of sweet and spicy that went so well with the chicken nuggets. Plus, the color was a black honey, so kudos for the gothic vibes. Basically, I’m asking Wendy’s to add this to their sauce roundup permanently.

The Raven’s Blood Frosty Is French Fry-Approved

The Wednesday Frosty is basically vanilla soft serve ice cream with a dark cherry sauce to give it that bloody appearance. You really need to stir in the sauce at the bottom to get the cherry flavor throughout, which is nice and rich. Other than the aesthetics, this wasn’t super interesting but you really can’t go wrong with a Frosty. It was also necessary to have vanilla ice cream to calm my tongue from all the spicy sauces, and the Raven’s Blood flavor passed the fry test. (A Wendy’s Frosty just tastes better when you dip your fries in it.)

I still prefer the OG chocolate flavor, but this Frosty is such a fun tie-in to the show. Plus, I get a collectible purple spoon to keep. A tasty win-win.

The Meal of Misfortune is available for a limited-time at Wendy’s locations and on the app for $10 to $11, depending on your location. You can also order just the Raven’s Blood Frosty by itself for $3 to $5.