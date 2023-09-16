It’s the time of year where every company is jumping on the pumpkin spice trend. And while pumpkin surprisingly goes with a lot of dishes, IMO, not everything should be PSL-ified. However, when I saw that Wendy’s had released a Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, my first thought was, “Why haven’t they done it before?” You would think a Pumpkin Spice Frosty would be an obvious addition to the menu as soon as the PSL craze began years ago, but perhaps Wendy’s was working on the perfect recipe. So, was the wait worth it? I tried the Pumpkin Spice Frosty from Wendy’s along with the pumpkin-infused cold brew to see if they’re worth ordering.

There’s a Wendy’s near my apartment that is my go-to when I need something fried and delicious late at night. One of my favorite “treat myself” snacks is a Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty with fries. Yes, I’m a Frosty and fries gal. The combo of sweet and salty can’t be beat, so I had to see if the Pumpkin Spice Frosty passes the fries test. I also wanted to see if the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew from Wendy’s rivals any of the popular PSLs out there. Could this become the new spot to grab a pumpkin spice drink on your way to class or to enjoy before a fall day of pumpkin picking and hayrides?

Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty Review

Wendy's

The first thing I had to try was the Frosty because it was already starting to melt as soon as I got home with my Wendy’s order. My go-to is the Chocolate Frosty, and it’s hard for me to order anything else. As much as I’ve enjoyed the holiday peppermint and strawberry flavors Wendy’s has released, they can’t dethrone the chocolate in my heart. At this time, chocolate still reigns supreme, but I would definitely order this Pumpkin Spice Frosty again — especially if I’m craving some fall flavors.

Unlike some other pumpkin spice treats, this Wendy’s Frosty doesn’t taste too artificial at all. It has tons of spice and a real kick to it, so it really reminded me more of eating a slice of pumpkin pie rather than drinking a PSL. Having the Pumpkin Spice Frosty with fries enhanced the pumpkin pie flavor even more. The fry was kind of like the salty pie crust, and it really was a winning combo.

Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew Review

Now, for the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, I wasn’t as big of a fan. I wouldn’t say it was terrible, especially for a drive-thru cold brew, but it definitely didn’t impress me that much. I don’t normally go to a fast food restaurant for my iced coffees, so my bar for this Wendy’s cold brew was already pretty low. I don’t think I’d order it again because the cold brew base was not pulling its weight and the drink was pretty sweet. I liked how you could really taste the cinnamon, but the cold brew in the background was just lurking and waiting for its turn to interrupt the flavor with its bitterness. Since this was a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, I would have loved to see more of the Frosty. Instead, this cold brew was only flavored with the same syrup that goes into the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

I wish Wendy’s had made a Frosty cold cream to go on top or perhaps made an affogato-like Frosty float with a cold brew base. It seems like a missed opportunity. I’ll just have to try putting a scoop of my Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty into their cold brew to see if it’s as good a combo as Frosty and fries.