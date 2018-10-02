34 Pumpkin Picking Puns For When You Picked The Cutest In The Patch

As soon as fall arrives and PSLs are on the menu at your favorite coffee shop, you know it’s time to make the most of this season. Your autumn season to-do list includes everything from haunted houses to hayrides, as well as a trip to a pumpkin patch with your best friends. The pumpkin patch is an seasonal staple that can’t be missed, which means it’s about time to gather up your crew and find a pumpkin patch for some farm fun if you haven’t already. Or, you might prefer getting your pumpkin at your local farmers market on the weekend. Either way, you'll definitely want to snap pics of your gourdgeous finds to share, so you'll need some pumpkin picking puns for when you want to post to the 'Gram.

Not only are you and your friends on a mission to find the cutest pumpkins in the patch, but a lot of patches have additional fall activities to enjoy, which makes for a fun-filled day. You might find a farm that has a corn maze, petting zoo, build-your-own-scarecrow station, fresh apple cider doughnuts, and pumpkin ice cream. All that fun needs to be documented for your Insta followers to see, and your post won’t be complete without a cute pumpkin picking pun. Plus, the fun doesn’t stop there — Once you’re home, you can plan a night in with your pals for pumpkin carving and baking pumpkin goodies, both of which also include plenty of photo opps that you’ll want to post on Instagram. Before you get to carving, however, make sure to capture all the best moments from your pumpkin patch outing along with these pumpkin picking puns for your caption.

"Hay there from the pumpkin patch." "All these pumpkins are jacked." "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about." "In the seedy part of the patch." "Oh my gourd, what pumpkin should I pick?" "Another gourdgeous day at the farm." "I'm the pun-kin queen of this patch." "Cut it out." — Full House "I love this pumpkin spice a latte." "Just give me pumpkin spice and everything nice." "Hey pumpkin, I'm looking to spice things up later." "I've fallen for this pumpkin." "Having a piece-full time at the pumpkin patch." "This pumpkin is a cutie pie." "I only have pies for this pumpkin." "Pie love spending time with my friends at the pumpkin patch." "Life is gourd with my friends around." "Let's get lit." "Dear gourd, help me find the perfect pumpkin." "Carving out fun with my squad." "Feeling gourdgeous." “Creepin' it real at the pumpkin patch." "My pumpkin is smiling on the outside, but hollow on the inside." "Talk about squash goals." "This pumpkin's got a lot of guts." "Orange you pumped for autumn?" "Here's the scoop — I'm having a really gourd time at this pumpkin patch." "I'm so pumped to spend time with my friends." "Will you be my pumpkin?" "Found my pumpkin. Now, let's get glowing." “Go big or gourd home.” “Hay, pumpkin!” “Patch you later!” “Nothing but gourd intentions this fall.”