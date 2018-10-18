Along with dressing up on Oct. 31, pumpkin carving is another beloved Halloween tradition that has been around since Day One. Whenever fall comes around, you and your entire squad probably make plans to hit up a pumpkin patch and pick out the cutest ones. Then, you'll continue the fun by bringing your pumpkins home and turning them into spooky jack-o-lanterns. Because you want to memorialize this year’s pumpkin carving design long after Halloween is over, you’ll want to take plenty of Instagram photos and maybe even a TikTok video or two of your finished masterpiece to post, along with the perfect pumpkin carving quote. With all of the fun there is to be had, check out these pumpkin carving puns that are #squashgoals for some inspiration.

The most difficult part about pumpkin carving is choosing the perfect design (other than getting the gooey insides out, of course). You could go for something scary based on a Halloween movie you love, a cute nod to a popular meme from this year, or opt for a more traditional jack-o-lantern face. If you really want to give your social media followers pumpkin to talk about, scope out a few elaborate stencils on Pinterest. This will give you a little more direction when carving, or maybe just spark a new idea.

Meanwhile, if you're great with a paintbrush, plan on painting a colorful gourd, and then bedazzle it before sharing it along with some pumpkin carving quotes. There are no rules, and you can have fun with making your pumpkin your very own. No matter what you decide to do, you and your besties have to pose for a group pic with all of your finished masterpieces. Maybe you’ll want to go all out and all wear the same fall color, flannels, or cute seasonal hats. Since you'll be too busy carving your pumpkin and sipping your PSL with your besties, use one of these 35 pumpkin puns for you to pick your caption from.

Anna Bizon/Gallo Images ROOTS RF collection/Getty Images

"Cut it out!" — Full House "Go big or gourd home." "Got to the seedy part of the pumpkin." "Just carving out some fun with my besties." "Dear gourd." "Happy Hollow-ween, witches." "Let's be honest: This pumpkin really succ-seeded my expectations." “#SquashGoals.” "Oh my gourd, things are getting lit." "My pumpkin's really jacked." "Life is gourd when you're spending time with your best ghoulfriends." "Let's give 'em pumpkin' to talk about." "My pumpkin and I are ready to get lit." “My pumpkin is totally gourdgeous." "This pumpkin's gonna be such a cutie pie." "I only have pies for this pumpkin." "My pumpkin is smiling on the outside, but hollow on the inside." "My pumpkin's looking sharp." "Let's get to the point: I can't wait to carve this pumpkin." "Hello, pumpkin." "Orange you glad it's Halloween?" "Cutest pup-kin in the patch." "What's the scoop?" "I've got the inside scoop on this pumpkin." "This pumpkin's got a lot of guts." "Here's the scoop: I'm having a really gourd time carving pumpkins." "Time to get glowing." "I love my jack-o-lantern a whole watt." "I'm de-lighted to show you my pumpkin." "Hey pumpkin, you are the light of my life." “What’s cookin’, gourd lookin’?” “Welcome to the pun-kin patch!” “Hollow-queens!” “Squashing all the rumors, these are my best ghoulfriends.” “We’re the most lit squash.”