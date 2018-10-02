30 Pumpkin Picking Puns, Because You Picked The Cutest In The Patch

As soon as fall arrives, I get this antsy feeling that I need to make the most of my favorite season. I have a huge to-do list brewing that includes everything from haunted houses to hayrides, and on the top of that list every year is a trip to a pumpkin patch with my best friends. It's an autumn staple. Needless to say, it's about time to gather up your girl crew and find a pumpkin patch for some farm fun. You'll definitely want to snap pics of your gourdgeous finds, so you'll need some pumpkin picking puns for when you want to post to the 'Gram.

Not only are you and your friends on a mission to find the cutest pumpkins in the patch, but a lot of patches have additional fall activities to enjoy. You might find a farm that has a corn maze, petting zoo, build-your-own-scarecrow station, fresh apple cider doughnuts, and pumpkin ice cream. All that fun needs to be documented for your Insta followers to see. (Not to mention the pumpkin carving and baking pumpkin goodies on your girls' night in.) There really is a lot of great content to capture for your pumpkin patch outing, so when you're ready to post, use any of these 30 pun-kins for your caption.

1. "Hay there from the pumpkin patch." — Unknown

2. "All these pumpkins are jacked." — Unknown

3. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about." — Unknown

4. "In the seedy part of the patch." — Unknown

5. "Oh my gourd, what pumpkin should I pick?" — Unknown

6. "Another gourdgeous day at the farm." — Unknown

7. "I'm the pun-kin queen of this patch." — Unknown

8. "Cut it out." — Full House

9. "I love this pumpkin spice a latte." — Unknown

10. "Just give me pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

11. "Hey pumpkin, I'm looking to spice things up later." — Unknown

12. "I've fallen for this pumpkin." — Unknown

13. "Having a piece-full time at the pumpkin patch." — Unknown

14. "This pumpkin is a cutie pie." — Unknown

15. "I only have pies for this pumpkin." — Unknown

16. "Pie love spending time with my friends at the pumpkin patch." — Unknown

17. "Life is gourd with my friends around." — Unknown

18. "Let's get lit." — Unknown

19. "Dear gourd, help me find the perfect pumpkin." — Unknown

20. "Carving out fun with my squad." — Unknown

21. "Feeling gourdgeous." — Unknown

22. "Creepin' it real at the pumpkin patch." — Unknown

23. "My pumpkin is smiling on the outside, but hollow on the inside." — Unknown

24. "Talk about squash goals." — Unknown

25. "This pumpkin's got a lot of guts." — Unknown

26. "Orange you pumped for autumn?" — Unknown

27. "Here's the scoop — I'm having a really gourd time at this pumpkin patch." — Unknown

28. "I'm so pumped to spend time with my friends." — Unknown

29. "Will you be my pumpkin?" — Unknown

30. "Found my pumpkin. Now, let's get glowing." — Unknown