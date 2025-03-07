When Lady Gaga unveiled the tracklist for her new album Mayhem, there was only one collaboration listed: DJ and producer Gesaffelstein’s feature on the song “Killah.” However, pop fans were surprised to hear what sounded like a very familiar voice in the backing vocals on another new song. Shortly after Mayhem’s release on March 7, social media exploded with comparisons between Gaga’s “How Bad Do U Want Me” and Taylor Swift’s synth-forward 2010s sound. They were so rampant, some theories even bubbled up that Swift’s vocals were on the track, or that she helped write the song.

“How Bad Do U Want Me” pretty noticeably stands apart from Gaga’s dark-pop sound, instead embracing a sunny, hopeful melody as she seduces her love interest. The huge, commanding chorus over driving synths are only part of what makes the pop belter sound like it was plucked straight out of the 1989 vault. It also shares some lyrical flourishes that are known faves of Swift, like the chorus’ focus on physical aesthetics and a couple that always comes crashing down that mirrors “Style,” or the exploration of what makes a “good girl” or “bad girl” that nods to “Blank Space.”

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The backing vocals on Gaga’s track have gained specific attention, as some fans have speculated they may actually belong to Swift herself. Another theory is that Swift may have secretly written the song for Gaga, in light of the close friendship the two have formed recently.

However, there is no proof at this point that Swift had any involvement on Mayhem, so this is all just speculation until one of these pop superstars addresses the rumors. Even if Swift wasn’t originally part of “How Bad Do U Want Me,” fans are holding out hope that because of the track’s unmistakably Swiftian sound, she may be enlisted on a remixed version in the future. In fact, manipulated versions of the song adding Swift’s voice in have already begun going viral.

So, could we finally have the song that fully brings Swifties and Little Monsters together? Maybe not quite yet, but if Gaga and Swift are paying attention to their fans’ pleas, then a real collab could finally be in the cards.