Lady Gaga Finally Confirmed "Telephone" Part 2 Is Going To Happen

The Pussy Wagon is driving out of the garage for one more spin, and that’s a promise from Lady Gaga herself. Fifteen years after her iconic video with Beyoncé “Telephone” ended on with a “To be continued,” Gaga confirmed there are still plans for a sequel. And she said it while hooked up to a lie detector, just in case fans had any worries.

Gaga and Beyoncé’s fans have been anxiously waiting for a decade and a half for the two collaborators to reunite in a follow-up to “Telephone.” The 2010 video saw Bey transform into Honey Bee, who bailed her partner-in-crime Gaga out of prison as the two proceeded to go on a colorful, haute-couture killing spree. As the Thelma & Louise-coded duo drove off together, the video ended with a large “To be continued.”

There have been several wishful theories that this long-promise continuation may come to fruition over the years, but nothing concrete... until now. When Gaga strapped in to Vanity Fair’s lie detector test on Feb. 19, the very first thing she was asked about was this possible “Telephone” Part 2.

When asked if the “Telephone” video will be continued, Gaga gave a truthful response: “Yes.” However, the specific details are a little more hazy. The pop star said she didn’t know when this continuation will happen, and she could only give a “maybe” on if Beyoncé would be involved. She did confirm that the delay has not been due to any scheduling conflicts with Bey, though.

With Gaga’s new statements, now might be the perfect time for Honey Bee and her (original) shotgun rider to hop back in the getaway car. Gaga is clearly interested in revisiting her early 2010s era at the moment with her new dark-pop album Mayhem. And Bey has become more experimental with genre than ever before recently, with fans predicting she’s about to lean heavily into rock ‘n’ roll very soon.

Sure, both superstars are “kinda busy” at the moment, but hopefully they’ll pick up the telephone in due time.